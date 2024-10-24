BTS' Jin flaunts popstar persona in new visual CLIP for pre-release single I'll Be There; teases upcoming 'soda flavor' track

BTS' eldest member Jin has fans hooked with a sneak peek of his upcoming pre-release single, I'll Be There, set to drop on October 25. The excitement has been palpable ever since Jin teased this track through a stunning visual clip released on October 24. The clip shows a casual, rocker vibe as Jin gears up to showcase his musical talents, embodying a confident popstar persona that fans have come to adore.

Take a look at the clip here;

The anticipation for I'll Be There continues to build, especially following the reveal of a striking poster on October 23. Shot from a low angle, the warm-toned image highlighted Jin's cool demeanor, setting the perfect tone for what is expected to be a unique track from his debut solo album, Happy. The album promises to be a celebration of joy, aligning with the thematic journey that Jin aims to share with listeners.

In a delightful interaction with fans, Jin described the musical ‘flavor’ of I'll Be There as "soda flavor." This term refers to a genre that fuses elements of pop, rock, and electronic music, characterized by upbeat melodies and catchy hooks. The hint at a refreshing, vibrant sound has only fueled the excitement surrounding his solo debut.

Meanwhile, Happy, announced on October 14, features six diverse tracks, each showcasing Jin's range while maintaining a cohesive band-oriented style. The album's core theme revolves around exploring happiness, with lyrics and melodies designed to resonate deeply with listeners. This creative endeavor invites fans to join Jin on his quest for joy and solace through music.

The official tracklist, revealed on October 16, offers a glimpse into the album's eclectic nature. Alongside I'll Be There, the album includes the lead single Running Wild and intriguing titles such as Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Moreover, Heart on the Window will feature a special collaboration with Red Velvet's Wendy, adding a vibrant touch to the album.

Pre-orders for Happy began on October 15, with three unique editions available: Journey, Imagine, and Navigate. Fans have until November 14 to secure their copies, which can be found both in physical stores and on major online platforms. Additionally, the album is available for pre-save on streaming services like Spotify and YouTube, ensuring fans won’t miss a beat as they embark on this exciting new chapter of Jin’s musical journey.

