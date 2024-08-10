SEVENTEEN, BTS lead August boy group brand reputation rankings; Stray Kids land at third spot

SEVENTEEN, BTS, and Stray Kids have clinched the top spots in the August rankings for boy group brand reputation. The Korean Business Research Institute has just released this month's list of leading male idol groups. The rankings were based on an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community engagement. This data was gathered from July 10 to August 10.

SEVENTEEN led this month's rankings with a brand reputation index of 5,988,919, reflecting a 31.32 percent increase since July. Key phrases in their keyword analysis were CARAT, unit, and world tour, with top related terms being release, recapture, and donate. Their positivity-negativity analysis showed a remarkable 90.94 percent positive reaction rate.

Meanwhile, BTS secured second place for August with a brand reputation index of 4,980,992. As a leading global group, BTS currently has Jin as the only member who has been discharged, while the rest are still enlisted in the military. In July, BTS topped the rankings with a brand reputation index of 5,555,349, representing a 35.67 percent increase from June.

BTS' Jimin released his second solo album MUSE on July 19, 2024, featuring the lead track Who. In addition, he and Jungkook launched a travel variety show titled Are You Sure?!, which follows the duo on an impromptu vacation before their military enlistment. The show kicks off in the United States and includes stops in Jeju Island and Sapporo, showcasing their road trip adventures, including camping, canoeing, and more.

Stray Kids soared to third place after a remarkable 132.86 percent increase in their brand reputation index, which reached 3,136,650. Last month, the group was in eleventh place. Stray Kids recently performed at Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2, 2024, at the Bud Light Stage from 8:30 PM to 10:00 PM, enhancing the festival’s K-pop appeal. The group also made a highly anticipated comeback with their new album ATE, which was met with great enthusiasm from fans and quickly became a chart-topping success upon its release.

ENHYPEN moved up to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,973,333, reflecting a 30.59 percent increase from the previous month. Finally, rookie group TWS, who debuted on January 22, 2024, with the extended play Sparkling Blue, climbed to fifth place with a brand reputation index of 2,741,433. This represents a 29.24 percent increase in their score since July. Check out the top 30 of August boy group brand reputation rankings below-

