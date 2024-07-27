Stray Kids enter top 40 of UK's Official Singles chart for first time with Chk Chk Boom

Stray Kids have just earned their first top 40 single in the UK. Their recent track, Chk Chk Boom, has landed them in the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart for the first time. This achievement follows their latest comeback with the album ATE and the music video for the title track, marking their return after 8-months.

Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom enters Top 40 of UK's Official Singles chart

On July 26, according to UK local time, the UK’s Official Charts—often compared to Billboard’s charts in the U.S.—announced that Stray Kids had made their debut in the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart for the very first time.

The group’s new title track, Chk Chk Boom from the album ATE, debuted at No. 30 on the Official Singles Chart this week, marking their highest-ranking song to date. Additionally, Chk Chk Boom soared to No. 3 on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart.

On July 19 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), the group released their new album ATE along with the music video for the title track. Chk Chk Boom boasts confident lyrics with a catchy loop and a distinctive top line set to Latin-style hip-hop rhythms. The track was crafted by members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han—collectively known as the producing trio 3RACHA—who wrote the lyrics and contributed to the composition. The music video includes a special appearance by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as their MCU characters, Deadpool and Wolverine.

Advertisement

Watch the song below-

More about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group consists of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Former member Woojin left the group due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019.

Stray Kids is largely self-produced, with the producing team 3Racha—comprising Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han—taking the lead, while the other members also frequently contribute to songwriting.

The name Stray Kids was not defined by JYP Entertainment but was conceptualized by the members themselves. Initially, it symbolized a lost child chasing their dreams. Over time, it evolved to represent the group's journey of finding their own path and navigating through the extraordinary together.

ALSO READ: 'Deadpool trying to become Stray Kids new member': Top 10 relatable fan reactions to Chk Chk Boom music video