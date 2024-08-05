G-Dragon to launch JusPeace Foundation to combat drug abuse and support artistic talent; Report

Last year, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon announced to set up a foundation to fight drug abuse. The latest report suggests that he is now gearing up to hold the inauguration ceremony on August 5. According to his agency, the K-pop idol looks forward to helping young artists who are grappling with drug abuse and showing them a better way.

On August 5, Korean media outlet The Korea Times reported that G-Dragon will officially launch the JustPeace Foundation to combat drug abuse. According to his agency Galaxy Corporation, the inauguration event will be held today, Monday in Seoul.

The BIGBANG member will serve as the honorary chairman for this establishment under his real name Kwon Ji Young. Joining him as the chair of the board is Choi Yong Ho, the CEO of Galaxy Corporation.

This collaborative effort aims to help young drug addicts with musical therapy. Galaxy Corp further revealed that G-Dragon opted to use the name JustPeace, which combines Just and Peace, despite suggestions to launch the foundation with his own name.

The 2nd generation K-pop idol unveiled his plans to launch the establishment back in December 2023. According to his agency, he has been preparing for the official launch since January, including holding expert interviews and advisory meetings.

The BIGBANG member, who was cleared up of drug abuse allegations against him in November 2023, announced to donate 300 million KRW to set up this establishment.

The report further elaborated on G-Dragon’s JusPeace Foundation’s goals. According to The Korea Times, the BIGBANG member stated, “Artists can not only create art but also live a life that brings happiness and peace to the world.”

Explaining the foundation’s purpose, he reiterated that he always thought beyond giving peace and love to the world through music and participating in social service. He wanted to create a public foundation to positively influence others to do the same.

Apart from helping young drug addicts, the JustPeace Foundation also looks forward to contributing to the development of public use of copyrights, supporting people with artistic talent, and helping creators who are engaged in social service.

On August 5’s launching event, more than 50 experts from various fields will pledge to collaborate on this public interest project, while also focusing on fundraising.

