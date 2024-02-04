SEVENTEEN unveils new theme song for NANA Tour capturing fun-filled Italian summer memories; WATCH music video

SEVENTEEN, the South Korean boy group, has dropped the music video for NANA Tour, the logo song of their tvN variety show, NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN. Released on February 4 KST, the vibrant video captures the members immersed in the joy of summer in Italy.

SEVENTEEN enjoy Italian summer in NANA Tour music video

On February 4 KST, the popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN treated fans to the release of the music video for NANA Tour, the official theme song for their tvN variety show NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN. The vibrant video captures the essence of the show as the members embark on a memorable journey through the picturesque landscapes of Italy during the summer.

In the video, SEVENTEEN members are seen immersing themselves in the beauty of Italy, showcasing their playful and energetic personalities while creating lasting memories. The upbeat and lively atmosphere of the NANA Tour aligns perfectly with the group's dynamic and youthful image.

Watch SEVENTEEN’s NANA Tour MV here:

Fans are enjoying the delightful and entertaining experience as SEVENTEEN takes them along on their adventures through NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN. The release of the music video adds an extra layer of excitement for viewers eager to witness the group's charm and camaraderie in this new variety show.

All you need to know about Going Together NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN has enchanted fans with their Italian escapades in the tvN variety show, NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN, that premiered on January 5, 2024. The six-episode series promises an immersive exploration of the group's summer adventures, showcasing picturesque landscapes and cultural encounters throughout Italy.

Advertisement

Each weekly episode, leading up to the grand finale on February 16, unveils vibrant moments and delightful interactions from SEVENTEEN's journey. To enhance the fan experience, exclusive merchandise was made available for pre-order from December 28, allowing enthusiasts to collect unique memorabilia from the NANA Tour.

While there won't be an episode on February 7, fans can anticipate a special treat – the pre-sale launch of a photo book capturing the essence of the NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN. Available from 11 am KST on February 7, the photo book promises to complement the show's vivid narrative, offering a visual journey for fans to cherish. As the NANA Tour unfolds, SEVENTEEN fans can anticipate an immersive and captivating experience, further solidifying their connection with the group's unforgettable Italian adventure.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Go Together NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN: Release date, time, where to watch, more details