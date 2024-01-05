Go Together NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN: Release date, time, where to watch, more details

SEVENTEEN, following their appearance on The Game Caterers 2, a YouTube program hosted by Na Young Suk, seized the opportunity to participate in a variety show. The members, surrounded by cameras and microphones, were then spotted at Rome's airport on September 8, accompanied by The Game Caterers staff and Na PD. The highly anticipated Go Together NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN is now set to premiere on January 5.

Go Together Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN

The highly anticipated NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN was officially announced on Weverse, igniting excitement among fans with its captivating premise. This upcoming show promises to be an engaging entertainment program, marking a collaboration between SEVENTEEN and the renowned variety show host, Na Young Suk PD, as they embark on an adventurous journey across Italy.

Inspired by the concept of the popular travel variety series, Youth Over Flowers, where celebrities are whisked away on spontaneous vacations arranged by the production team, NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN took the members by surprise. Following the conclusion of their Japan Tour in September, Na Young Suk PD swiftly flew them to Italy for this special vacation, acting as their guide. As SEVENTEEN members expressed their anticipation for the show, fans have been eagerly anticipating its release.

The show's inception traces back to May when SEVENTEEN appeared on Na Young Suk PD's variety show, The Game Caterers. Divided into three groups, the members wrote down their wishes, one of which was the chance to recreate Youth Over Flowers with Na Young Suk PD. Against the odds, their wish came true, and their unexpected airport sighting heading to Italy confirmed the long-awaited project.

During a recent production presentation for tvN's NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN, held on January 3 KST in Seoul, member Seungkwan drew attention to the group's shared passion for food, highlighting some entertaining anecdotes from their filming experiences. Seungkwan mentioned their hectic schedule, filming the NANA Tour in Italy right after concluding their Japan Tour, followed by shooting the music video for God of Music in Budapest. Juggling these activities proved to be quite an adventure, with Seungkwan acknowledging their love for food, a topic that has gained attention among fans.

Producer Na Young Seok also shared insights during the presentation, mentioning that although some members needed to watch their diets, they collectively decided to embrace the journey fully and enjoy themselves during filming. The amusing experiences stemming from their free-spirited approach to eating while filming made for unexpected and memorable moments.

During the press conference, producer Na Young Seok also hinted at the possibility of a second season if the show garners positive reviews and love from viewers. He reflected on working with the thirteen-member group, expressing gratitude for their involvement despite the absence of group leader S.Coups due to a knee injury.

Another intriguing tidbit shared during the presentation revolved around the planning of the trip to Italy. Initially skeptical about the expenses and logistics involved, Na Young Seok revealed that the idea stemmed from the insistence of Shin Hyo Jung, the co-producer, who envisioned the group experiencing a luxurious vacation in recognition of their hard work throughout their twenties.

An amusing incident involving members Mingyu and DK also surfaced, revealing Mingyu's passport prank orchestrated by DK during the filming. This playful side of the group, characterized by friendly pranks and humor, has become a signature aspect of SEVENTEEN's dynamic, offering fans glimpses into their playful camaraderie and genuine interactions. Their ability to embrace spontaneity, entertain fans, and create unique bonds through these moments has contributed to their enduring popularity within the K-pop scene.

The NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN promises to unveil the heartwarming travel adventures of the group under the guidance of producer Na Young Seok. This series chronicles SEVENTEEN's summer escapades in Italy, offering viewers an intimate and delightful glimpse into their travels.

All you need to know to catch up with SEVENTEEN's NANA Tour

SEVENTEEN's NANA Tour is set to take fans on a thrilling journey through Italy, airing on tVN starting January 5, 2024. The show, spanning six episodes, promises an immersive experience of the group's summer escapades, unveiling the picturesque landscapes and cultural encounters during their travels.

Each episode of NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN will be released weekly, unveiling the group's vibrant adventures and delightful interactions. The show's finale is scheduled for February 16, creating an exciting window for fans to witness the culmination of their Italian expedition.

In addition to the captivating episodes, the collaboration has announced the launch of exclusive merchandise, offering fans an opportunity to immerse themselves further in the NANA Tour experience. The special merchandise was made available for pre-order from December 28, providing fans a chance to collect unique memorabilia from the show.

However, there won't be an episode airing on February 7. Despite this, fans can anticipate an exciting treat on the same day, with the pre-sale launch of a photo book capturing the essence of NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN. Available for pre-sale from 11 am KST on February 7, the photo book also promises a visual journey complementing the show's vivid narrative.

As the show unfolds, fans can indulge in immersive storytelling and vibrant visuals while anticipating exclusive merchandise and a captivating photo book, further enhancing their connection with Seventeen's unforgettable NANA Tour experience.

