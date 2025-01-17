SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan to drop Better Half with Japanese band Omoinotake as first release post military enlistment

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment. Despite being away, he is creating quite a buzz with the latest news of his single release. Recently, he announced that he would be unveiling a new solo track in collaboration with a popular Japanese band.

On January 17, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Jeonghan has collaborated with Omoinotake for an upcoming single titled Better Half. It is now set to drop on January 27 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

This song is expected to bring out a more mature sound, showcasing a different side of the SEVENTEEN member. It will mark his first solo release in a long time. His last single Dream arrived back in 2021. Since then, he has been occupied with group activities.

Following the announcement of Better Half, fans are eagerly looking forward to the release.

Here's how to pre-save the single before January 27:

On September 26, 2024, Jeonghan began his mandatory military enlistment as a social service agent. Before going away, he penned a heartfelt letter to CARATs, requesting them to keep patient for just a few months. His bandmates also bid him goodbye in tears. Meanwhile, due to his enlistment, Jeonghan was absent from the promotions of SEVENTEEN's 12th mini-album SPILL THE FEELS. He also didn't participate in SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR. At that time, the group went through a significant change, as Jun also went on a brief trip to China to film a drama.

SEVENTEEN is one of the top K-pop groups reigning in the global charts right now. In 2024, the group kept busy with many exciting activities and 2 album releases. The first one, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, was released as a compilation album back in April. Then in October, they unveiled their 12th mini-album SPILL THE FEELS, which performed exceptionally on commercial music charts, marking a strong era for the group. Following that, the group embarked on a world tour, meeting fans in many cities across the globe. The members also flourished in their respective solo careers in 2024, raising excitement for their activities this year.

