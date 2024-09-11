SEVENTEEN gathers as OT13 after possibly last full group schedule ahead of Jeonghan's military enlistment

SEVENTEEN recently gathered for what appears to be their last full-group schedule before a period of change, as member Jeonghan prepares for his military enlistment. On September 11, the group shared a touching glimpse of this moment on their Instagram, featuring all 13 members; S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, coming together for a celebratory dinner. The post followed their headline performance at Lollapalooza Berlin, marking a significant occasion for both the group and their fans.

This bittersweet gathering comes as SEVENTEEN also wrapped up filming for the music video of their upcoming 12th mini-album, slated for release in October. The video shoot included all 13 members, giving fans a special final glimpse of the complete group before they temporarily part ways with two of their beloved members, Jeonghan and Jun.

For Jeonghan, this moment marks the beginning of his preparations for mandatory military service, set to commence in the latter half of 2024. While PLEDIS Entertainment has yet to announce the exact date of his enlistment, they have confirmed his absence from both the group’s upcoming comeback promotions and the highly anticipated SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR, which is scheduled to start in October.

Meanwhile, Jun will also be stepping away from group activities as he pursues acting opportunities in China. PLEDIS Entertainment revealed that his absence is due to an on-location filming schedule that conflicts with SEVENTEEN’s planned promotions. As Jun embarks on his acting career, he will be focusing on new projects in China, which means he, too, will be missing from the group’s events for their new album.

As SEVENTEEN gears up for their 4th world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, they will kick things off in Korea before taking their performances to the U.S., Japan, and other international destinations. While they prepare to bring their music to global stages, the members are also bracing for a period of transition.

For CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom), this gathering is both a celebration of the group's journey and a tender farewell as they temporarily part ways with Jeonghan and Jun. With their 12th mini-album and world tour on the horizon, SEVENTEEN is set to continue their dynamic presence, despite the upcoming changes.

