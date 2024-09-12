When BTS’ RM was shocked by cake mishap during birthday livestream; Know what happened

RM, the charismatic K-pop rapper, songwriter, and leader of the worldwide popular boy band BTS, is celebrating his 30th birthday. On this occasion, let’s go back to when he was shocked by a cake mishap during his birthday livestream.

It all happened three years ago on RM’s birthday livestream in 2021. RM was grooving and smiling to the beats of the happy birthday song with his birthday cake in his hands which had lit candles on it. He even moved the cake from one side to the other.

The interesting twist came when RM chose to spring around on his armchair with the cake in his hands. While he was spinning around and came to full circle on the screen, he found, to his utter shock, that the candles on his cake had blown out from the movement.

RM was shocked by this sudden cake mishap and had the most iconic expression on his face as he stared blankly at the candles that had already blown out. He stared at the screen and cake while waiting for the birthday song to the end.

When the song ended, RM gave a gummy smile, shouted, and acted like he blew the candles. The moment was iconic, and fans still reminisce fondly about it as another clumsy and funny moment of the BTS leader.

Watch RM being unable to blow out candles on his cake on his birthday here:

RM, also known by his birth name Kim Namjoon, is one of the most popular K-pop rappers of the present time. He is also a noted songwriter and producer. Before debuting as a leader of BTS, RM was known in the rap scene by his stage name Rap Monster.

RM marked his solo debut by releasing his first mixtape, RM, on March 20, 2015. He followed it with his second mixtape, mono. on October 23, 2018, alongside an animated music video for the final track Forever Rain.

Finally, RM released his solo debut album Indigo on December 2, 2022, alongside the lead track Wild Flower (featuring youjeen). He recently made a comeback with his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24.

In other news, RM and Megan Thee Stallion released their collab track Neva Play on September 6, 2024.

