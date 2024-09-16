She Was Pretty celebrates 9 years of release: 5 Reasons why Park Seo Joon-Hwang Jung Eum starrer rom-com is a must-watch

She Wa Pretty was released on September 16, 2015. The romance comedy starring Park Seo Joon and Hwang Jung Eum tells the story of a woman who hides her real identity from her childhood friend due to insecurities. The drama is known for its hilarious moments, cute romance, friendship and more. Here are 5 reasons why it is still worth a watch after 9 years of release.

5 Reasons why you should watch She Was Pretty

Cute office romance

She Was Pretty is a cute romance and showcases the chemistry between two very different people. The love story between Hye Jin, a self-conscious woman, and her childhood friend, Sung Joon, unfolds in a charming and lighthearted way. Their workplace interactions, filled with misunderstandings, awkward moments, and personal growth, make their romance sweet and endearing. The bickering, the sexual tension and interactions between the actors make it a good office romance.

Moments of hilarity

The series is hilarious due to its slapstick humor, and quirky character dynamics. Hye Jin's clumsy, awkward personality leads to countless funny situations, especially as she tries to hide her identity from Sung Joon. Her antics, combined with the eccentric behavior of her co-workers. Especially the comedic supporting character Shin Hyuk helps create many of the laugh-out-loud moments.

Commentary on beauty standards

The drama offers a thoughtful commentary on beauty standards, emphasizing the superficial judgments people face based on appearance. Though some moments may be considered problematic in 2024, but it was commenting on what real beauty is back in 2015. Hye Jin was once considered beautiful and after her looks change, she struggles with self-esteem after her looks change, highlighting society's obsession with outward beauty. The show challenges these norms by focusing on inner qualities like kindness, intelligence, and personal growth, as Sung Joon eventually falls for Hye Jin's true self.

Entertaining watch

She Was Pretty is a pretty entertaining watch thanks to its mix of romance, humor, and heartfelt storytelling. The engaging chemistry between Hye Jin and Sung Joon, paired with hilarious moments from quirky characters like Shin Hyuk, keeps viewers hooked. The plot's blend of workplace dynamics, mistaken identities, and personal growth creates a perfect balance of lighthearted fun and emotional depth.

Performances

Park Seo Joon, Hwang Jung Eum and Choi Si Won steal the show with their comic timing. Park Seo Joon is known for hits like Itaewon Class, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and Fight for My Way. Hwang Jung Eum has impressed with her roles in Kill Me Heal Me and The Escape of the Seven. Choi Si Won has worked on hits like Drink Now Work Later.

More about She Was Pretty

The MBC drama She Was Pretty stars Park Seo Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Super Junior's Choi Siwon and Go Joon Hee in the main roles. The drama has been remade in Japanese, Chinese and Thai.

The project was directed by Jeong Dae Yeon who is also known for hits like Reborn Rich, W and I Am Not A Robot. The script was written by Jo Seung Hee. She has also worked on Thirty Bjut Seventeen, High School King of Savy and High Kick Through the Roof.

She Was Pretty follows the story of Hye Jin who was once considered a beautiful woman. She loses her confidence after her looks change. She reconnects with her childhood crush, Sung Joon, now a successful editor, but he doesn't recognize her. Instead of revealing her identity, she asks her attractive friend to pose as her.

