No Gain No Love Ep 7 Preview: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae turn into lovey-dovey workplace couple; Watch

Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s ongoing romantic comedy K-drama No Gain No Love has unveiled the preview of its upcoming episode 7. In the new preview, Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae have turned on workplace romance as they have to function as a married couple.

On September 16, 2024, No Gain No Love unveiled a preview of episode 7, which is set to air later tonight, where Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae have turned into a lovey-dovey couple.

The newly released preview opens with Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook in the canteen of their office as they eat lunch with their co-workers. Shin Min Ah says that the gimbap made by Kim Ji Wook tastes delicious, when in reality they do not taste nice.

She adds that it's “just my style,” and Kim Ji Wook asks if it is really tasty, to which Son Hae Young replies, "Yes, because you made it.”

Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook then charmingly tries to feed Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young by his hand, and they both turn on their adorable couple charm, acting lovey-dovey.

Watch the No Gain No Love preview of Ep 7 here:

Meanwhile, this preview glimpses how Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s characters will now have to act like a real married couple even in the workplace to make sure the truth of their fake marriage doesn’t get out.

No Gain No Love premiered on August 26, 2024, and airs new episodes every Monday and Tuesday on tvN. No Gain No Love is also streaming on Prime Video. The story follows Son Hae Young, who decides to marry a kindhearted convenience store part-timer, Kim Ji Wook, to secure a promotion at work. It also co-stars Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun as Bok Gyu Hyun and Nam Ja Yeon, respectively.

Shin Min Ah is one of the top South Korean actresses who is best known for bringing life to her characters. She is best known for Oh My Venus, My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, Tomorrow, With You, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and Our Blues.

