Siwon - The truth behind Super Junior member Choi Siwon’s 2 birthdays

Choi Siwon is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, and model. He is best known as a member of the popular K-pop boy group Super Junior, which debuted in 2005 under SM Entertainment. As a member of Super Junior, Choi Siwon has released a plethora oof smash hits, including ‘Sorry Sorry’, ‘Bonamana’, and ‘Mr. Simple’. He has also acted in various television dramas and films, such as ‘She Was Pretty’, ‘My Fellow Citizens’, and ‘Dragon Blade’. Choi Siwon is a highly popular and well-known celebrity in South Korea and across Asia. While his fans are inevitably curious about various updates that concern him, one of the most common questions looked by his fans is about the duality of his birthdays. Find out why Super Junior’s Choi Siwon has 2 birthdays.

Why does Super Junior’s Choi Siwon have 2 birthdays?

Choi Siwon has two birthdays because his birth was not registered until almost a year after he was born. This is not an uncommon practice in some countries, where parents have a certain period of time to register their child's birth. However, it's unclear why Siwon's parents waited so long to register his birth. As a result, the February 10th date was recorded as his official or registered birthday, even though his actual birthdate is April 7th. This is why he is often celebrated on both dates by his fans and colleagues.

Choi Siwon’s impact and influence

Choi Siwon has a large fan base due to his successful career as a member of the popular K-pop group Super Junior, and has also gained recognition for his acting skills in various television dramas and films. Additionally, he is considered one of the most influential celebrities in South Korea, with a strong social media presence and a reputation for being a trendsetter in fashion and style.

His popularity has also led to various endorsement deals with major brands, such as Audi, LG, and SK Telecom. Besides his activities as a musician and actor, Choi Siwon is also involved in various philanthropic activities and has served as a goodwill ambassador for various organizations, including the United Nations.

