The Escape Of The Seven's Hwang Jung Eum confirmed to be dating basketball player

The Escape Of The Seven actress Hwang Jung Eum has been confirmed to be in a relationship with a basketball player. After reports of her dating a sports star surfaced, her agency confirmed the news.

The talented actress is known for roles in hit series like Kill Me, Heal Me, Mystic Pop-Up Bar, She Was Pretty and more. Here is what her agency had to say.

Hwang Jung Eum is dating a basketball player

On July 22, South Korean media outlets reported that actress and singer Hwang Jung Eum has been seeing a basketball star. Her agency Y1 Entertainment swiftly responded and stated that Hwang Jung Eum and the basketball player have mutual affections which developed recently. They continued and added that the couple are carefully getting to know each other.

Hwang Jung Eum was previously married to Lee Young Don, a businessman and a golfer. They got married in 2016 and gave birth to two children. In 2021, the former couple filed for divorce but reunited and agreed to work on the relationship. Earlier in 2024, Hwang Jung Eum filed for divorce for the second time.

More about Hwang Jung Eum

Hwang Jung Eum debuted in 2002 as a member of the K-pop group Sugar. She parted ways with the group in 2004 to pursue her solo career.

Her first appearance in a drama was in 2007 with The Person I Love in which she took the main role. She rose to fame in 2009 with the drama High Kick Through the Roof! The actress is most well known for her roles in Kill Me, Heal Me, Secret, She Was Pretty and Mystic Pop-Up Bar. She is known for her duality as she pulls off comedic and dramatic roles with equal intensity.

Hwang Jung Eum last appeared in The Escape of the Seven: Ressurection which aired earlier this year.

