Shin Hye Sun to play notorious Korean-American scammer in new crime mystery drama Lady Dior helmed by My Name's director; Report

Shin Hye Sun has been reportedly cast for the upcoming crime mystery drama Lady Dior. The project will be released on OTT. The actress is famously known for her work in See You In My 19th Life, Mr Queen, and more. It will be interesting to see how she takes on a grey role for her next project and portrays the character.

According to JTBC Entertainment's report on October 11, Shin Hye Sun will be playing the main character in the new drama Lady Dior.

Lady Dua is a crime mystery drama that traces a woman's desire and ambition to build a luxury brand even if the products are fake. Shin Hye Sun will be appearing as Sarah Kim who is a Korean-American. She is a rare criminal who creates a fictional luxury brand and scams against upper-class people.

The broadcast and production details have not been disclosed yet. The drama will include 8 episodes and will be streaming on OTT.

Lady Dior has been written by Chu Song Yeon. Kim Jin Min who is known for hits like My Name, Extracurricular, Lawless Lawyer and more will be directing the film.

Actor Shin Hye Sun has proven her talent as an actor with her versatility and amazing performances in various dramas like Mr Queen, See You In My 19th Life, Still 17, Angel’s Last Mission, and more. Shin Hye Sun made her debut in 2012 with the drama School 2013.

She is currently appearing in the psychological romance Dear Hyeri. Shin Hye Sun takes up the role of an announcer who has been in the industry for several years but hasn't achieved fame. Brokenhearted in love and life, she forms a different personality which is happy and bubbly. She soon realizes that he has a dissociative personality disorder stemming from the hardships of life.

