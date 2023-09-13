Because I Want No Loss: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae to play fake married couple in upcoming rom-com drama

Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae will be playing the lead roles in the upcoming drama Because I Want No Loss. The same has been confirmed by tvN. Shin Min Ah who was last seen in Our Blues will be playing the role of Son Hae Young in the new drama whereas Kim Young Dae who was last seen in Shooting Stars will be playing the role of Kim Ji Wook.

About I Want No Loss, new rom-com drama

Because I Want No Loss is an upcoming drama by tvN. The new show is a light-hearted romantic-comedy genre. Because I Want No Loss depicts the story of a woman who fakes her own marriage because she does not want to bear any loss and about a man who cannot refuse to help and becomes her fake husband to keep him from causing any harm to her. Because I Want No Loss is written by Kim Hye Young who also wrote Her Private Life formerly. The production team for the upcoming drama shared that the viewers can enjoy this rom-com drama without thinking too much for the first time in a while amid the diverse genres available on the screen. The team shared that they have added realism to the new drama through various realistic stories that will be relatable to the viewers. The drama is planned to air somewhere in 2024.

About the Cast of Because I Want No Loss

Shin Min Ah, who was last seen in Our Blues will play the female lead in the new drama. She will be playing the role of Son Hae Young who dislikes losing money no matter any moment irrespective of when, where, and with whom. When she comes to know that she may miss out on being promoted in her company, she plans to fake a marriage. Kim Young Dae who last played the male lead in Shooting Stars will be seen playing the lead role of Kim Ji Wook here. Kim Ji Wook is a part-timer at the convenience store during the night shift.

He is also referred to as a civilian police officer and a righteous man in his neighborhood. He receives a weird offer from Son Hae Young to play her fake groom and accepts it as another part-time job. Previously, Lee Jong Won was offered the role of Kim Ji Wook.

