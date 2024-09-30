SHINee’s Key achieves over 110K first-week sales with solo mini-album Pleasure Shop breaking own record

SHINee’s Key has recently made his solo comeback with a brand new mini-album Pleasure Shop and its title track of the same name. With this recent release, the K-pop idol has achieved a new milestone, amassing over 110K first-week sales. With this, he managed to shatter his previous record set in 2023.

On September 30, Hanteo Chart revealed that Key’s Pleasure Shop has managed to sell an impressive total of 114,649 copies in the first week of its release. With this, he reached a new career milestone, breaking his previous first-week sales record, set with his 2023 mini-album Good & Great.

Congratulations, Key, on this impressive achievement!

On September 23, Key released his third solo extended play, Pleasure Shop. The EP features a total of six songs, including the title track of the same name, Overthink, Golden, I Know, Going Up, and Novacaine.

The SHINee member has always been the singer who knows exactly what he wants from his music, and the title track Pleasure Shop is no exception. It’s a light yet groovy song infused with synth sounds. The lyrics talk about a metaphorical store that sells contact lenses, allowing people to see things with pleasure, meaning in a positive light.

Overall, the whole album is a demonstration of his musical brilliance and his creative vision.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for Pleasure Shop here:

Kim Ki Bum better known by his stage name Key is a member of the trailblazer boy band SHINee. In 2005, he joined SM Entertainment as a trainee and in 2008, he was chosen to debut the boy band.

The group released their first extended play Replay on May 22, 2008. It became a massive hit in South Korea and later across the world, propelling SHINee to global stardom.

On November 16, 2018, Key made his solo debut with his first digital single Forever Yours. On November 26, he released his first studio album Face, which further established his foothold as a strong singer.

Apart from music, he also ventured into acting in 2016 with a role in tvN drama Drinking Solo. His performance in this drama was well-received by the viewers.

ALSO READ: Asia Artist Awards 2024: IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin to return as MCs for December 27 ceremony