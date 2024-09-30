Asia Artist Awards 2024: IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin to return as MCs for December 27 ceremony

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and ZB1’s Sung Hanbin are gearing up for their upcoming collaboration as MCs. The duo has been announced as the host of the Asia Artist Awards 2024. With their synergy and stable hosting skills of years, they are expected to create an energetic atmosphere at the ceremony.

On September 30, Asia Artist Awards 2024 confirmed through Korean media outlets that Jang Wonyoung and Sung Hanbin are set to host this year’s ceremony on December 27.

The IVE member has been hosting the awards for four consecutive years since 2021, while the ZEROBASEONE leader marked his AAA debut as MC in 2023. With the upcoming ceremony, he will be hosting the award for two consecutive years.

Excitement runs high about the two K-pop stars’ synergy on stage. In particular, since this will mark their second collaboration at the Asia Artist Awards, fans are looking forward to the day.

In addition, Jang Wonyoung and Sung Hanbin, both boast great hosting skills and witty banter, which are expected to elevate the mood of the prestigious ceremony on December 27.

The pre-voting for the 9th Asia Artist Awards has already begun and will run til October 10, 11:59 PM KST. The K-pop male singers who have been shortlisted for the votings are trot artist Lim Young Woong, BOYNEXTDOOR, Horizon, ECLIPSE, &TEAM, GOT7’s BamBam, BTS’ V, EXO’S Baekhyun, ZEROBASEONE, EXO, THE BOYZ, SHINee, Kang Daniel, ASTRO, and more.

Among the female K-pop artist nominees are NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, TWICE’s Tzuyu, BABYMONSTER, TWICE, Song Ga In, NMIXX, aespa, TWICE’s Nayeon and Jihyo, BLACKPINK, ILLIT, Kwom Eunbi, BLACKSWAN, BLACKPINK’s Rose, FIFTY FIFTY, and more.

On the other hand, Korean male actors who have been nominated for the votings in Popularity Award category are Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Jun Ho, Na In Woo, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Young Dae, Jung Hae In, Lee Jun Hyuk, Rowoon, and more.

Lastly, female actors nominated for Popularity Award votings are Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Ji Woon, Bae Suzy, YoonA, Park Min Young, Kim So Hyun, Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Sejeong, Jung So Min, and Lee Sung Kyung, among others.

