SHINee's Minho, aespa, ITZY, RIIZE, and more CONFIRMED to perform at 2024 K-Link Festival on October 5; Details

The much-awaited 2024 K-Link Festival is set to take place on October 5 at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, South Korea, bringing together some of the most renowned K-pop acts for a spectacular night of performances. With the lineup featuring SHINee's Minho, aespa, ITZY, RIIZE, THE BOYZ, NCT WISH, and tripleS, fans are in for an electrifying experience. This event not only offers live performances for those attending in person but will also be live-streamed for global fans on SBS Medianet’s YouTube channel, THE K-POP. Replays of the event will be available later on SBS, SBS FiL, and SBS M.

The 2024 K-Link Festival kicks off at 5 p.m. KST, promising an exciting mix of musical styles from both established groups and newer acts. Minho, a versatile performer known for his charismatic stage presence, will represent one of K-pop's most iconic boy groups, SHINee. Minho has had a stellar year, with his 2024 fan concert Multi-Chase and his starring role in JTBC’s drama Romance in the House. Fans will undoubtedly look forward to seeing him light up the stage again.

Meanwhile, aespa, the girl group that has taken K-pop by storm with their futuristic, metaverse-themed concepts, will be taking the stage just days ahead of their new extended play Whiplash, set to release on October 21. Similarly, ITZY, known for their teen crush concept, will perform hits from their upcoming album GOLD, which promises to show the group’s distinctive blend of confidence and charisma. Their set is bound to be a fan favorite, especially as Lia returns from her brief hiatus.

Adding to the excitement, rookie group RIIZE, who just marked their first anniversary, will perform songs from their repackage EP RIIZING: Epilogue. Having quickly risen to fame, this group is already making waves on the charts with their new single Combo. Meanwhile, THE BOYZ, a group renowned for their high-energy performances, and the multinational girl group tripleS will also showcase their unique talents, adding to the festival's diverse roster.

With such a stellar lineup, the 2024 K-Link Festival is bound to be a highlight of the year for K-pop fans everywhere.

