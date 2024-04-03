SHINee's Onew signs up with GRIFFIN Entertainment as he departs SM Entertainment after 16 years; See new PICS

SHINee's Onew has signed his exclusive contract with GRIFFIN Entertainment after 16 years with SM Entertainment. His new profile photos under the label were also released. The idol made his debut as a part of SHINee in 2008. He is the vocalist for the group. The group activities, though, will be managed by SM Entertainment. On April 1, fellow member Taemin also announced that he had signed his contract with Big Planet Made Entertainment. Here are the details.

SHINee's Onew signs with GRIFFIN Entertainment

On April 3, GRIFFIN Entertainment announced that SHINee member Onew had signed an exclusive contract with them. The label commented that they are happy to be with Onew in his new beginnings. They assured me that they would spare no effort in providing support in various ways. Onew is the first member under the label. The idol had been a part of SM Entertainment for the past 16 years and made his debut in 2008 under the label as a part of SHINee. SM Entertainment had previously confirmed that SHINee's group activities would be managed by them. Hence, Onew's solo activities will be handled by GRIFFIN Entertainment. Taemin had also confirmed that he signed his contract with Big Planet Made Entertainment and will be carrying out his solo activities with the label.

SHINee's recent activities

SHINee debuted in 2008 with their first EP, Replay. The group currently includes Onew, Taemin, Key, and Minho. Jonghyun was the fifth member of the group but unfortunately passed away in 2017. SHINee is known for its tracks like Lucifer, Ring Ding Dong, Sherlock Holmes, and more. They released their latest album, Hard, in June 2023. They celebrated their 15th anniversary in November 2023. The group is currently on their world tour SHINee WORLD VI: PERFECT ILLUMINATION.

Onew was facing health issues last year and hence couldn't join his members in promoting their 8th album or join them for concerts. He has been on a hiatus to recover his health.

