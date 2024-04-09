SHINee’s Key and Minho renew contract with SM Entertainment after Taemin and Onew's exit; agency confirms

SHINee’s Key and Minho have been taking on multiple ventures while being affiliated with SM Entertainment. The latest news of members Onew and Taemin partying ways with the agency sparked intrigue about these two members’ decision. However, they will continue the partnership with the said agency.

SHINee's Key and Minho continue partnership with SM Entertainment

According to Korean media reports on April 9, Key and Minho signed a contract renewal with SM Entertainment, as a result of the deep trust and bond that they have grown with the agency throughout the years.

On this day the two bandmates echoed each other and said, “SM Entertainment has been our home since SHINee’s beginnings to this day. I think the company staff have the biggest contributions to our success. So we will continue to exhibit good synergy with the agency and will set on a more diverse journey as artists.”

"We are also thankful for our fans who have always supported us, We will continue showing our good sides," the SHINee members further stated, asking fans to continue supporting them.

Upon the contract renewal, SM Entertainment also reflected on their journey with the K-op idols, emphasizing providing further support so that both Key and Minho can shine as SHINee members as well as solo artists.

In the last few years, both members have exhibited exceptional success, setting an unprecedented standard in the realm of K-pop. Now, anticipation runs high to witness their future endeavors through continued partnership with SM Entertainment.

Meanwhile, members of the group Taemin and Onew have already parted ways with the agency and joined forces respectively with Big Planet Made Entertainment and GRIFFIN Entertainment.

Catch up on Minho and Key's career updates

Choi Min Ho, better known as Minho stepped into the world of K-pop as a member of SHINee. Since his debut in 2008, the singer-actor has continued establishing a strong foothold in the industry with his unmatched talents, many skills, and charming visuals. Over the last few years, he also set on a journey as a TV actor, showcasing his acting abilities through K-dramas like The Fabulous (2022), Yumi’s Cells (2021), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), and more.

In 2022, he made his debut as a K-pop soloist with the mini-album Chase, while parallelly thriving as a member of SHINee.

Kim Ki Bum, better known by his stage name Key is one of the beloved members of SHINee, who also debuted as a K-pop idol with the group in 2008. In 2018, he commenced a solo career with the digital single Forever Yours, exuding his distinguishing identity.

He is known as an all-rounder K-pop idol for his ability to excel in multiple fields that transcend hosting as MC, beauty, fashion, and more.

