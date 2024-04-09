SHINee’s Key and Minho renew contract with SM Entertainment after Taemin and Onew's exit; agency confirms

SHINee member Key and Minho have decided to continue their journey with SM Entertainment as they renew their contracts. Read on!

By Moupriya Banerjee
Updated on Apr 09, 2024  |  11:22 AM IST |  11.1K
SHINee's Key and Minho: Image from SM Entertainment
SHINee's Key and Minho: Image from SM Entertainment
Key Highlight
  • SHINee's Key and Minho reflect on their journey with SM Entertainment
  • SM Entertainment vows to provide generous support for Key and Minho's future endeavors

SHINee’s Key and Minho have been taking on multiple ventures while being affiliated with SM Entertainment. The latest news of members Onew and Taemin partying ways with the agency sparked intrigue about these two members’ decision. However, they will continue the partnership with the said agency. 

SHINee's Key and Minho continue partnership with SM Entertainment

According to Korean media reports on April 9, Key and Minho signed a contract renewal with SM Entertainment, as a result of the deep trust and bond that they have grown with the agency throughout the years. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

On this day the two bandmates echoed each other and said, “SM Entertainment has been our home since SHINee’s beginnings to this day. I think the company staff have the biggest contributions to our success. So we will continue to exhibit good synergy with the agency and will set on a more diverse journey as artists.”

Related Stories

BLACKPINK's Lisa attends SHINee's concert in Singapore; SEE PICS
korean
BLACKPINK's Lisa attends SHINee's concert in Singapore; SEE PICS
Check out these 5 episodes from Running Man to laugh your heart out
korean
Check out these 5 episodes from Running Man to laugh your heart out

"We are also thankful for our fans who have always supported us, We will continue showing our good sides," the SHINee members further stated, asking fans to continue supporting them.

Upon the contract renewal, SM Entertainment also reflected on their journey with the K-op idols, emphasizing providing further support so that both Key and Minho can shine as SHINee members as well as solo artists.

In the last few years, both members have exhibited exceptional success, setting an unprecedented standard in the realm of K-pop. Now, anticipation runs high to witness their future endeavors through continued partnership with SM Entertainment.

Meanwhile, members of the group Taemin and Onew have already parted ways with the agency and joined forces respectively with Big Planet Made Entertainment and GRIFFIN Entertainment. 


Catch up on Minho and Key's career updates

Choi Min Ho, better known as Minho stepped into the world of K-pop as a member of SHINee. Since his debut in 2008, the singer-actor has continued establishing a strong foothold in the industry with his unmatched talents, many skills, and charming visuals. Over the last few years, he also set on a journey as a TV actor, showcasing his acting abilities through K-dramas like The Fabulous (2022), Yumi’s Cells (2021), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), and more. 

In 2022, he made his debut as a K-pop soloist with the mini-album Chase, while parallelly thriving as a member of SHINee.


Kim Ki Bum, better known by his stage name Key is one of the beloved members of SHINee, who also debuted as a K-pop idol with the group in 2008. In 2018, he commenced a solo career with the digital single Forever Yours, exuding his distinguishing identity.

He is known as an all-rounder K-pop idol for his ability to excel in multiple fields that transcend hosting as MC, beauty, fashion, and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans’ ASAP from 2nd EP Get Up amasses 100 million Spotify streams; becomes 12th song by group to achieve feat

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moupriya Banerjee

An entertainment junkie and a big cinephile. She has a passion for cultivating compelling and impactful stories for her

...

Credits: Sports Chosun
Advertisement

Latest Articles