SHINee’s Taemin announces new mini album and first solo world tour in August during Never-Never fan meeting; Watch

SHINee’s Taemin recently held a special solo fan meet Never-Never in Seoul where he interacted with fans and performed as well. The surprise came when Taemin surprised fans with the announcement of a new mini album and the first solo world tour in August.

SHINee’s Taemin stuns fans with surprise announcement of new mini album and first-ever solo world tour in August 2024

On July 13, 2024, Taemin held his solo fan meeting Never-Never Day 2 at Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea. He surprised fans with the announcement of his new 5th mini album and his first-ever solo world tour in August 2024 through a video clip that was played during the fan meeting.

Watch SHINee’s Taemin’s surprise video announcement here:

In other news, Taemin recently performed at the Waterbomb Seoul festival on July 7, 2024, and captivated audiences with his charismatic stage presence.

He also took over the stage at the Beer Rock Festival in Taiwan on July 5, 2024, where he suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction as his top broke off mid-performance. He continued with the performance nevertheless, displaying his professionalism and his reaction also went viral on X.

Meanwhile, during his fan meeting, Taemin also recreated the famous umbrella scene from Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner.

Know more about Taemin

Taemin is a charismatic singer and member of the world-famous boy group SHINee. Taemin is well known for his intricate dance style and striking visuals.

Advertisement

Taemin marked his solo debut with his EP ACE on August 19, 2014, which topped the Circle Chart along with its lead track Danger topping the chart at number 5. He completed his military service and returned last year on April 4, 2023.

After military discharge, Taemin made his highly anticipated solo comeback with his 4th mini album Guilty on October 30, 2023, alongside the viral hit lead track of the same name.

In the most recent news, Taemin along with group mate Onew ended his solo contract with SHINee’s agency SM Entertainment while he will continue the group activities under the label. He later signed with Big Plane Made Entertainment.

ALSO READ: SHINee’s Taemin to hold solo fan meet Never-Never in July, marking first event after agency change; CHECK dates, ticketing details and more