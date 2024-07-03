SHINee's Taemin to take over Lee Da Hee and Jang Sung Kyu as MC for Road to Kingdom Season 2

SHINee's Taemin might be taking over Lee Da Hee and Jang Sung Kyu as the new MC for the upcoming season of Road to Kingdom. Taemin is a well-known idol who is known for his amazing dancing skills and powerful performances. Road to Kingdom is a popular survival show in which various K-pop groups compete. Here are the details.

SHINee's Taemin in talks to host Road to Kingdom Season 2

As reported by News 1 on July 3, SHINee member Taemin has been offered to host Road to Kingdom Season 2. The network Mnet confirmed the news and said that Taemin is positively in talks to join as the new MC. Lee Da Hee and Jang Sung Kyu had hosted the first season of the show. Road to Kingdom Season 2 is reported to air in September 2024.

Road to Kingdom is a survival show in which K-pop boy groups compete with each other and get a chance to showcase their talent and performance. Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, THE BOYZ, ONEUS, Veversity, and TOO took part in the first season. The winners THE BOYZ along with BtoB, iKON, SF9, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, and Stray Kids were a part of the second part, Kingdom.

Road to Kingdom will be returning after 4 years and CRAVITY, xikers, THE NEW SIX, 8TURN, YOUNITE, ATBO, and TEMPEST have been reported to join this year's contest. ONEUS is also in talks to join for season 2 after their appearance in the first season.

More about SHINee's Taemin

SHINee debuted in 2008 with their first EP, Replay. The group currently includes Onew, Taemin, Key, and Minho. Jonghyun was the fifth member of the group but unfortunately passed away in 2017. SHINee is known for its tracks like Lucifer, Ring Ding Dong, Sherlock Holmes, and more.

Taemin is the main dancer and vocalist of the group.

