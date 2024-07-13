EHYPEN’s Sunoo, Cravity’s Minhee cover Lovely Runner’s OST Sudden Shower; SHINee’s Taemin recreates Byeon Woo Seok’s umbrella scene; Watch

K-pop stars, including ENHYPEN’s Sunoo, SHINee’s Taemin, and Cravity’s Minhee, have recreated the iconic OST Sudden Shower originally sung by lead actor Byeon Woo Seok, who portrays Ryu Sun Jae of fictional band ECLIPSE in the drama series Lovely Runner.

The song, penned by Ryu Sun Jae for Im Sol (portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon), beautifully captures Sun Jae's experience of falling in love with Im Sol during a chance encounter in the rain. The lyrics poignantly express his unrequited love and his evolving perspective on rain, which initially disliked but later appreciated because he found his first love. As the series progresses, Im Sol discovers that the song is dedicated to her.

ENHYPEN’s Sunoo, SHINee’s Taemin, and Cravity’s Minhee’s Sudden Shower

During the showcase for ROMANCE: UNTOLD, which aired on Weverse, ENHYPEN's Sunoo delivered a heartfelt cover of Lovely Runner's Sudden Shower. As he sang passionately during this solo performance, his fellow members watched with pride and even expressed their support by wanting to sit with him.

Sunoo has openly expressed his admiration for the show and shared with fans that he has been watching it himself. His enthusiasm and fanboy moments over the series resonated with fans, who were delighted to see him perform a tribute to it.

Cravity's Minhee also recently uploaded an official cover of Sudden Shower on Cravity's YouTube channel. In the heartwarming and aesthetically pleasing video, Minhee recreated the outfits worn by Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) in the series, as well as parts of his room.

He captured the vibe of the show's featured record store, where Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) used to work, which was owned by her family and served as a memorable spot for Sun Jae and Im Sol's date in episode 9. Minhee also included the iconic yellow umbrella from the series, which was often carried by Im Sol and became her unofficial trademark, adding to the nostalgic and romantic atmosphere.

During his concert, SHINee's Taemin recreated an iconic scene from Lovely Runner, where Sun Jae meets Im Sol at the bridge during snowfall, replicating the moment with Sun Jae's black umbrella, snowfall, and the exact dialogue, including the memorable line "Why are you crying, I didn't make you cry," as Lovely Runner's OST Sudden Shower played in the background. Taemin's homage to the series demonstrated the profound impact it and its characters have had, not just on fans but also on celebrities like himself.

More about Lovely Runner

After 16 episodes and eight weeks filled with excitement, laughter, emotions, and love, Lovely Runner came to an end on May 28th. Saying goodbye to Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) was bittersweet, but the finale was incredibly satisfying to watch.

This couple provided some of the most memorable romantic moments in K-drama history, but their impact goes beyond romance. They portrayed true selflessness, generosity, and resilience, demonstrating the lengths one can go to pursue goals and protect loved ones from tragedy.

Based on a popular web novel and written by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama that poses the intriguing question: "What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?" Im Sol, a devoted fan devastated by the death of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae, travels back in time to prevent his tragic fate.

