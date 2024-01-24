Single’s Inferno Season 4 confirmed: Korean dating show to return after successful three seasons

South Korean reality dating show Single’s Inferno has been renewed for Season 4.

On January 24 KST, Netflix announced in a press release that Single’s Inferno will be returning for its fourth season, making it the first Korean unscripted series on the streaming platform to have its fourth installment.

Single’s Inferno confirms return with Season 4

After a successful run of three seasons, Single’s Inferno will be back with season 4. The show producers Kim Jae Won and Kim Jung Hyun had recently shared their thoughts on the show's renewal, raising anticipation for the cast of next season. Kim Jae Won said, “We will make sure Season 4 is even more entertaining for viewers. We’ll consider the fans’ feedback on Season 3, both positive and negative.”

In this show, a bunch of single participants are left on a deserted island called ‘Inferno.’ The only way to escape the inferno is to forge romantic bonds with another contestant and enter ‘Paradise,’ a luxurious island with well-adorned suites. The participants get to know each other through different challenges, games, and of course, dates. The show producers have promised to bring the hottest and the most charming contestants in Korea for the next season.

Take a look at the announcement post for Single’s Inferno 4:

About Single’s Inferno’s skyrocketing popularity

Since Single’s Inferno was released in 2021, the show has amassed immense popularity across three seasons. The sizzling romance in Season 1 grabbed the eyeballs of youngsters worldwide and it became the first Korean unscripted series to occupy a spot in the list of Netflix Global Top 10 TV Series (Non-English).

The second 2 aired from December 2022 to January 2023 and broke the previous season’s record as it garnered 65.08 million cumulative viewing hours. Season 3 ran from December 2023 to January 2024 and sustained its viewership ratings, as it continued to remain in the list of Global Top 10 TV Series (Non-English) for five consecutive weeks.

There are high expectations from the forthcoming season as the show has surpassed its popularity with each installment.

South Korean comedian Hong Jin Kyung, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, actress Lee Da Hee, rapper Hanhae and YouTuber Dex, are associated with the show as hosts. The reality series has brought several cast members to the limelight namely, Shin Sheul Ki, Dex (Kim Jin Young), Lee Gwan Hee, Yun He Jeong, and Choi Hye Seon.

