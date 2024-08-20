Ji Chang Wook’s movies are often overshadowed by his overwhelming success in K-dramas. However, in this listicle, we will add all the films where he has equally showcased his talent. Taking up a variety of roles and stepping out of the box, the actor has shown that he is meant for the big screen as well. With the release of his recent movie, Revolver, it is expected that the audience will see more of the actor in the theatres.

From supporting roles to main leads, let’s check out some of the movies where Ji Chang Wook has managed to steal the limelight.

6 Ji Chang Wook movies to add to your list

1. Sleeping Beauty

Cast: Im Ah Young, Kim Ja Young, Lee Na Ri, Ji Chang Wook

Director: Lee Han Na

Runtime: 92 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release Year: 2008

Ji Chang Wook was just starting his career in showbiz when he starred in this movie. He was cast in a supporting role but managed to stand out with his stellar acting during his debut days. The plot of the movie follows the story of three women going through difficult times in their lives. Do Yun, a sixth-grader, lives with her divorced mother and travels to the suburbs for her grandmother’s funeral during winter break. While the adults are occupied with preparations, Do Yun spends time with her cousin, Sang Jun.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman cares for her elderly father with dementia, dealing with the emotional void left by her husband's disappearance. The next story follows a Chinese mother and her daughter, Su Jin, who are ethnically Korean, and who move to Korea. Su Jin is adopted by the elderly Kim and lives with his aged mother and high school-aged grandson, but finds herself in a troubling situation with Kim from the start.

2. Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp

Cast: Yoon Shi Yoon, Hwang Jung Eum, Park Ji Yeon, Ji Chang Wook

Director: Yoo Seon Dong

Runtime: 88 minutes

Genre: Horror, Mystery

Release Year: 2010

A chilling sequel to the original Death Bell, this film follows a group of high school students who find themselves trapped in a school during a summer camp. Ji Chang Wook plays a supporting character in this suspenseful horror film, where students must solve a series of brutal puzzles to escape the clutches of a sadistic killer. The film is known for its tense atmosphere and gruesome set pieces, making it a gripping watch for fans of the horror genre.

3. Confession

Cast: Kim Ji Young, Ji Chang Wook

Director: Yoon Jong Seok

Runtime: 110 minutes

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2015

Ji Chang Wook shines in this short film as he plays a negative role, showcasing his tremendous range. The plot of the movie follows an elderly woman who strangles her husband with all her might, extinguishing his last breath. Overcome with guilt, she calls the 112 Security Center of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to report the crime.

At the police station, she is interrogated and confesses to the murder, revealing the tragic culmination of her actions. The weight of her admission hangs heavily as she faces the consequences of her desperate decision.

4. Fabricated City

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Oh Jung Se, Shim Eun Kyung, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Sang Ho

Director: Park Kwang Hyun

Runtime: 126 minutes

Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2017

After appearing in several K-dramas, Ji Chang Wook finally bagged his leading role on the big screen. This action-packed thriller stars the actor as an unemployed gamer who is framed for a crime he did not commit. The film follows his quest for justice as he uses his gaming skills and street smarts to uncover the real perpetrators and clear his name. With its fast-paced action sequences and clever plot twists, the movie offers an exhilarating ride that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

5. Hard Hit

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Hoon, and Park Seong Woong

Director: Kim Chang Joo

Runtime: 93 minutes

Genre: Action, Crime

Release Year: 2021

In Hard Hit, Ji Chang Wook stars as a bank manager who faces a life-threatening situation when a mysterious caller informs him that a bomb has been placed in his car. The film unfolds in real-time, with the lead character racing against the clock to prevent a disaster and uncover the motives behind the threat. The intense, high-stakes narrative keeps audiences engaged as the tension builds throughout the film.

6. Revolver

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Jeon Do Yeon, Im Ji Yeon, Lee Jung Jae

Director: Oh Seung Uk

Runtime: 115 minutes

Genre: Action, Drama

Release Year: 2024

Released in 2024, Ji Chang Wook stepped into the character of the lead antagonist named Andy, who is given the pseudonym of ‘Perfumed Mad Dog’. He effortlessly portrays the role which lacks empathy and impresses the fans with his skills.

The plot of the movie follows a female police officer, Ha Soo Young, who gets wrongfully imprisoned for someone else’s crimes. However, when she is released from prison, expecting compensation for her time behind bars, she is offered none. She eventually finds out that a man named Andy is behind it all. With a single goal in mind, she sets out to take revenge and reclaim what was hers.

The above-mentioned Ji Chang Wook movies celebrate him as one of Korea’s most compelling actors. From intense thrillers to poignant dramas, each of these six films showcases different facets of his talent and offers viewers a chance to experience his powerful performances.