Son Ye Jin shares mesmerizing snaps with Hyun Bin to celebrate second wedding anniversary; see PICS

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin made their fans' dreams come true as they got married on March 31, 2022. Their union was dubbed as the 'Wedding of the Century', and fans rejoiced as the Crash Landing on You Couple got together. In 2021 they had confirmed their relationship and later in 2022 gave birth to their son. Here is a look at the latest pictures shared by the actor.

Son Ye Ji and Hyun Bin celebrate their second wedding anniversary

On March 31, Son Ye Jin took to Instagram to share pictures with Hyun Bin to mark their second wedding anniversary. The couple clad in all-white match and complement each other. The actress also shared a picture of herself in a wedding gown surrounded by beautiful flowers. The pictures are a witness to why the couple is a testament to love and family. They had played the lead roles in the hit romance drama Crash Landing on You and fans' were delighted when they confirmed their relationship in 2021. See the pictures shared by Son Ye Jin here.

More about BinJin couple

The Crash Landing on You couple had welcomed their son in 2022 on November 27. The actors confirmed their relationship in 2021 and in March of 2022, they got married. A few months later, they shared the news that they were expecting a child and shortly after were blessed with their son. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin do their best for their child's privacy and haven't shown his face to the public. But every now and then, Son Ye Jin posts adorable pictures of him on Instagram.

The couple was spotted enjoying a date at the MLB Seoul Series 2024 at the Gocheok Sky Dome on March 21. They were also seen exchanging romantic moments with each other.

