Song Joong Ki cries at Bogota's screening event due to 'empty parking lot'; details challenges for Korean movie industry

Song Joong Ki's latest film Bogota: City of the Lost is currently running in theaters. The K-drama heartthrob shocked everyone with his transformation to a 19-year-old boy in the movie, despite being almost 40 in real life. Recently, while talking about the film, he almost teared up.

On January 12, the Bogota: City of the Lost team held a Q&A session with the actors and the directors at a movie theater. Song Joong Ki and his co-star Lee Hee Joon attended the event, along with Lee Sung Min as a special guest.

When talking about the current state of the Korean film industry, the Vincenzo actor lamented, "Korean movies are having a difficult time these days. I’m honestly thankful that our movie is even showing in theaters right now. I’ve been working harder than ever to get our movie promoted."

He stated that amid the challenging times, it's more important that the actors continue to deliver quality content. They should focus on making the viewers feel comfortable, give strength, and cheer them up during gloomy days.

Song Joong Ki got emotional while sharing his honest thoughts. "I'm tearing up a bit while talking. Anyway, thank you," he said.

Song Joong Ki was initially supporting a statement made by Lee Sung Min. The veteran actor also revealed having similar feelings. He said that when he arrived at the venue, he was heartbroken to see the empty parking lot.

"It seems like not many people are at the theater. There must be reasons, but it’s hard for actors without an audience in the theater. Especially when a movie is released, we feel like dying," his words made many feel emotional.

Lee Sung Min further added that although it is something actors regularly have to endure, he only asks for strength and unwavering support from the audience.

