Song Hye Kyo gets new haircut for Slowly and Intensely with Gong Yoo; drama begins filming

Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo's upcoming drama Slowly and Intensely (previously known as Show Business) is one of the most anticipated upcoming dramas. As per the latest update, the filming schedule has begun. The lead actress also revealed some exciting details about her preparation for her role.

According to K-media outlets' reports on January 13, the filming schedule for Slowly and Intensely began on January 12. Song Hye Kyo, who is starring as the female lead in this upcoming period drama, recently made her appearance with short hair, sparking curiosity. "I cut my hair for my next project. It's Noh Hee Kyung's work. It's a period drama," she revealed, raising excitement for her on-screen character.

Slowly but Intensely is a period drama set in the backdrop of the 1960s and 1970s broadcasting industry, which started blooming after the Korean War. The drama will narrate the story of stars on the stage and the people who create them.

Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo will appear as the main leads. This will mark their very first on-screen collaboration, so excitement runs high. In particular, both of these stars are known for their organic acting, so their on-screen synergy is highly anticipated.

Meanwhile, the screenplay has been penned by writer Noh Hee Kyung, best known for Our Blues. This will be Song Hye Kyo's third work with her after The World That They Live In and That Winter, the Wind Blows. On the other hand, director Lee Yoon Jung is in charge of directing. Gong Yoo has previously partnered with him on Coffee Prince. The cast lineup will also feature Honey Lee, Seolhyun, and Kim Jeong Woo.

As per the reports, Slowly and Intensely will premiere on Netflix. However, when asked, Netflix stated that nothing has been confirmed yet regarding the broadcasting plans.

