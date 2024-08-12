Song Hye Kyo cheers for Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin starrer All the Love You Wish For with pizza truck support; see PICS

On August 12, the set of Netflix’s highly anticipated drama All The Love You Wish For (working title) was abuzz with excitement as Bae Suzy received an unexpected and heartwarming gesture from one of Korea’s most beloved stars, Song Hye Kyo. Song Hye Kyo, known for her incredible performances and generous spirit, sent a pizza truck to the set of Suzy's new drama, and the actress couldn’t hide her delight.

In a touching Instagram post, Bae Suzy shared her gratitude with fans, showing off photos of the pizza truck adorned with a banner that read, “Cheering on the pretty Suzy and ‘All The Love You Wish For’! From Song Hye Kyo.” The thoughtful gesture was a big hit with the cast and crew, who enjoyed the delicious treats while feeling the warmth of Song Hye Kyo’s support. Suzy’s heartfelt message alongside the pictures read, “The surprise gift Hye Kyo unnie sent to the set of ‘All The Love You Wish For.’ Thank you, eonni. I’ll eat it well and gain strength! Sweet eonni, you’re the best.”

Take a look at the post here;

All The Love You Wish For is shaping up to be a captivating fantasy rom-com. The story follows an overly emotional genie, played by Kim Woo Bin, who finds himself trapped inside a lamp. His fate takes a turn when he encounters a compassionate woman, portrayed by Suzy, who helps him escape his confinement.

The drama is penned by Kim Eun Sook, the acclaimed writer behind iconic hits such as The Glory, Goblin, Mister Sunshine, and Heirs. With her sharp storytelling and rich character development, Kim Eun Sook’s involvement promises a compelling and heartfelt narrative. The drama is also directed by Lee Byung Hun, known for his work on Extreme Job and Melo Is My Nature, adding another layer of expertise and creativity to the project.

In a delightful twist, it was announced earlier this year that Song Hye Kyo would be making a special appearance in the drama. This marks her return to television in a special role, making it her first appearance in 28 years since her debut. With the blend of a talented cast, a beloved writer and director, and the support of industry icons like Song Hye Kyo, All The Love You Wish For is set to be a standout drama that captures both the heart and imagination of viewers.

