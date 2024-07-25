The Glory PD Ahn Gil Ho joins Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy's All The Love You Wish For as Team B director; Details

Ahn Gil Ho, renowned for his work on The Glory, is set to bring his vision to new original series All The Love You Wish For as B team director. Joining forces with writer Kim Eun Sook, Ahn Gil Ho will direct the romantic comedy featuring Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy in their highly anticipated reunion.

According to a report from K-media outlet Star News on July 25, director Ahn Gil Ho, renowned for his work on The Glory, has joined the highly anticipated Netflix original series All The Love You Wish For. This new drama, penned by hit writer Kim Eun Sook, promises to captivate audiences with a star-studded cast including Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy, who reunite for the first time in seven years since Uncontrollably Fond. Ahn Gil Ho will serve as the B team director, adding his expert touch to the project.

Notably, the series has already completed a significant part of filming, including scenes shot in Dubai, where Song Hye Kyo also made a special appearance.

However, Ahn Gil Ho's new role comes amid controversy. Last March, he faced allegations of school violence from his high school days. Although he has publicly apologized, the situation remains a point of discussion as he takes on this exciting new project.

More about the drama All The Love You Wish For

All The Love You Wish For is an upcoming fantasy rom-com that brings magic and heart to life. Crafted by the renowned Kim Eun Sook and directed by Lee Byung Hun, this drama follows the story of Jinn, a tempestuous genie awakened after a millennium, played by Kim Woo Bin. His path intertwines with Ka Young, portrayed by Suzy, a woman whose lack of emotion contrasts sharply with Jinn’s fiery spirit.

The reunion of Kim Woo Bin and Suzy, last seen together in Uncontrollably Fond, heightens anticipation for their on-screen chemistry. With a star-studded supporting cast including Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, Go Kyu Pil, and Lee Joo Young, All The Love You Wish For promises an enchanting blend of romance and whimsy.

