3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards to celebrate streaming excellence on July 19; know DETAILS

The 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) will be held on July 19 at Paradise City in Incheon. This event celebrates outstanding achievements in Korean streaming series content. The ceremony will feature awards across 16 categories, honoring excellence in drama, entertainment, and culture, and will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV at 8:30 PM.

About the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards

The 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) has been officially confirmed to take place on July 19 at Paradise City in Incheon. Hosted by Sports Chosun, the Blue Dragon Series Awards is Korea's pioneering awards ceremony dedicated to streaming series content. Now in its third year, the event serves as a celebration for actors and entertainers who have significantly impacted Korean dramas and entertainment over the past year.

This unique awards ceremony was conceived to acknowledge and encourage the production and investment of original series content by streaming companies in Korea, expanding beyond the traditional scope of broadcasting companies' dramas and entertainment shows. The rapid growth of creative works, driven by a bold spirit of innovation, underscores the relevance and importance of the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

The awards target a range of domestic streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Coupang Play, TVING, and more. Awards will be presented in various categories similar to previous years, including the Grand Prize, Best Picture, Best Male and Female Leading Actors, Best Supporting Actors, Best New Actors, and more. Special categories such as the Popular Star Award, OST Popularity Award, and U+ WHY NOT Award will also be featured, recognizing the industry's unique contributions and innovative ideas.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV at 8:30 PM, promising an exciting night celebrating the achievements and creativity of Korea's streaming series industry.

More details about the Blue Dragon Series Awards

Last year, the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards, hosted by Sports Chosun, took place on July 19, 2023, at Paradise City in Incheon. Jun Hyun Moo and SNSD’s YoonA led the ceremony, which was broadcast live on KBS2.

Nominees, including Song Hye Kyo for her role in The Glory, were recognized for outstanding contributions to drama and variety programs released between May 2022 and May 2023.

