Song Hye Kyo took to her personal social media account to officially announce her participation in the movie The Nuns. There were already rumors circulating about her involvement, which were later confirmed by her manager. However, she wanted to make it crystal clear to her fans that she is indeed making a comeback to the silver screen with an exciting new character.

Song Hye Kyo joins The Nuns’ star-studded cast

On February 17, 2024, Song Hye Kyo posted an Instagram story in which she revealed that she was present at the script reading for The Nuns. The upcoming movie is a woman-focused derivative of the popular 2015 movie The Priests. Along with Song Hye Kyo, Lee Jin Wook and Jeon Yeo Been will also be appearing in the movie. With My Brilliant Life being her last film, dating back to 2014, Song Hye Kyo is set to make her highly-anticipated return After a decade-long hiatus from the silver screen.

Song Hye Kyo will be playing the role of Sister Junia, who is the main character of the film. Jeon Yeo Been will take up the role of Sister Michaela, who will be standing alongside Sister Junia in the story. To add another layer of intrigue to the plot, Lee Jin Wook takes on the role of Father Paul, who is an important character that will create depth in the film. Veteran actor Heo Joon Ho as Father Andea and Moon Woo Jin as the victim trapped by the malevolent entity will also be joining the cast ensemble.

Song Hye Kyo's role in The Nuns and plot details

The story of the film follows a nun, Siter Junia, who is extremely determined and formidable. When she finds out that a little boy is in distress due to being captured by a wicked presence, she promptly goes out of her way to help him out. Sister Michaela gets inspired by Sister Junia’s resolute essence and decides to join her on the journey. Together, they both decide to help out the boy in any way possible.

Father Paul, a devout priest and psychologist, has one of the most interesting story arcs. Even though he believes in God, he insists on using science to free the boy from the dark force. The production of the movie is officially in the works. It is possible that the movie might be released by the end of 2025. Are you excited for the thriller?



