Song Hye Kyo in talks to reunite with That Winter, The Wind Blows scriptwriter Noh Hee Kyung after 11 years

The Glory star Song Hye Kyo is in talks to star in the upcoming drama by That Winter, The Wind Blows scriptwriter Noh Hee Kyung. The duo have previously worked together on the crime romance which was released in 2013. They have also worked together in Worlds Within. If the actor confirms for the drama, this will be her first role as the lead actor in a television drama since her hit The Glory.

Song Hye Kyo in talks to appear in That Winter, The Wind Blows scriptwriter's next project

Song Hye Kyo is considering taking up the main role in an upcoming drama by the scriptwriter of That Winter, The Wind Blows. They had worked on the drama which was released in 2013. They had also worked together for the 2008 drama Worlds Within. Song Hye Kyo's agency United Artists Agency commented that the actor is positively reviewing the role.

More about Song Hye Kyo

Song Hye Kyo debuted in 1996 with the drama First Love. Her first film was My Girl and I in 2005. She is best known for her roles in dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, Now We Are Breaking Up and more. After a hiatus for two years, she returned with the latest hit The Glory.

Advertisement

She will be leading the upcoming 2024 horror film The Nuns. She will be taking on the role of Sister Julia who is determined to save a boy's life despite the difficulties on the way. She is brave and kind. The Nuns is being directed by Jang Jae Hyun who also worked on The Priests, Svaha: The Sixth Finger and 12th Assistant Deacon. His film Exhuma which stars Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki released in February and has already set several records.

Song Hye Kyo will reportedly be making a guest appearance in the upcoming romance comedy Everything Will Come True starring Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears: Park Sung Hoon teams up with Lee Mi Sook to usurp Queens group in new poster; see pics