The 31st Hanteo Music Awards is gearing up for its latest instalment. The award show is one of the most popular and important events of the year. Along with validating artists by presenting them with some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, they also invite K-pop groups to perform for the night. Groups from various companies across the K-pop realm come together in celebration of music and artistry.

ATEEZ, NCT 127 and NCT Dream join the lineup for Hanteo Music Awards 2023

On February 16, 2024, Hanteo Global announced the next line of additional artists who will be performing on the award night. Along with many other K-pop groups, ATEEZ, NCT 127 and NCT Dream will also be performing. Earlier, Hanteo revealed that YB, Kep1er, Billlie, VANNER, JUST B, TEMPEST, 8TURN, Libelante, and DJ Vandal Rock will be rocking the stage this year. The award show is scheduled to take place on February 17 and 18, 2024, at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.

Hanteo Music Awards 2023 Day 1 and Day 2 performers

The award show is divided into two days, and accordingly, the artists are also divided to perform on the first and second days. On the first day, Lee Chan Won, Jeong Dong Won, Kim Jae Hwan, Daybreak, Plave, Viviz, Kep1er, Tempest, Just B, Lucy, Billlie, Vanner, Libelante, and DJ Vandal Rock will be performing. The second day is scheduled for ZEROBASEONE, Aespa, YB, Parc Jae Jung, TripleS, Kiss of Life, 8Turn, ATEEZ, NCT 127, and NCT Dream.

The groups and solo artists will be performing their own songs for the show. Moreover, some of the artists who had recent comebacks will sing the new songs live for the first time. Some of the artists will also be presented with awards in recognition of their amazing talent. The awards are decided based on certain artists’ accomplishments reflected on the Hanteo Chart, which has been recorded from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

Nominees for certain awards, such as Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, and Best Performance, have already been announced. Fans were also allowed to vote for their favourite artist and help them win the award that they had been nominated for.