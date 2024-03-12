10 Best romantic K-dramas on Hulu
Let’s check out some of the best romantic K-dramas on Hulu starring big names like Song Hye Kyo, Lee Min Ho and more that will surely stir emotions.
Some of the best romantic K-dramas on Hulu are guaranteed to make your heart flutter with emotions. These shows do not just have a stellar cast of talented actors but also a unique plot that keeps drawing the viewers in for the long haul. Without further ado, let us check out some of the romantic shows that deserve a watch.
10 best romance K-dramas on Hulu
1. Twenty Five Twenty One
- Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Myung
- Director: Jung Ji Hyun
- IMDB Rating: 8.6/10
- Release Year: 2022
Follow the heartwarming journey of two high school students as they navigate love, friendship, and dreams amidst the backdrop of competitive fencing. With a perfect blend of youthfulness and emotional depth, this drama is sure to captivate your heart. Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri take up the lead roles where they portray a heartwrenching love story that will remain with one for days.
2. Descendants of the Sun
- Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won
- Director: Lee Eung Bok
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Release Year: 2016
Descendants of the Sun follows the love story between a special forces captain and a doctor amidst the backdrop of a fictional war-torn country. With intense action sequences and heartfelt moments, this drama is a rollercoaster of emotions.
3. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
- Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young, Lee Tae Hwan, Hwang Bo Ra
- Director: Park Joon Hwa
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Release Year: 2018
This delightful romantic comedy revolves around the narcissistic vice president of a large company and his efficient secretary. Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young's on-screen chemistry is undeniably charming, making this drama a must-watch for K-drama fans.
4. While You Were Sleeping
- Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Bae Suzy, Lee Sang Yeob, Jung Hae In
- Director: Oh Choong Hwan
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Release Year: 2017
Blending elements of romance, fantasy, and suspense, While You Were Sleeping tells the story of a woman who can foresee tragic events through her dreams and the prosecutor who tries to prevent them. Lee Jong Suk and Bae Suzy deliver captivating performances that will keep you glued to the screen.
5. Uncontrollably Fond
- Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, Lim Ju Hwan, Lim Ju Eun
- Director: Park Hyun Suk
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Release Year: 2016
Prepare to have your heartstrings tugged at Uncontrollably Fond, a melodramatic romance between a top actor and a documentary producer. Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy's emotional portrayal of love and loss will leave you reaching for the tissues.
6. Legend of the Blue Sea
- Cast: Lee Min Ho, Jun Ji Hyun, Shin Hye Sun, Shin Won Ho
- Director: Jin Hyuk
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Release Year: 2016
Legend of the Blue Sea is a mesmerizing tale of love transcending time and space. With Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun's captivating chemistry, this drama follows the love story between a mermaid and a human as they navigate the challenges of their divergent worlds.
7. More Than Friends
- Cast: Ong Seong Wu, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Dong Jun
- Director: Choi Sung Bum
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Release Year: 2020
More Than Friends explores the complexities of unrequited love and the journey of two friends navigating their feelings for each other. With heartfelt performances, this drama beautifully portrays the ups and downs of relationships.
8. Boys Before Flowers
- Cast: Lee Min Ho, Ku Hye Sun, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum, Kim Jun
- Director: Jeon Ki Sang
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Release year: 2009
Adapted from the popular manga, Boys Before Flowers is a classic tale of a poor girl attending an elite school and catching the eye of the richest and most popular boys. With its iconic love triangle and glamorous setting, this drama is a must-watch for any romantic at heart.
9. Oh My Venus
- Cast: So Ji Sub, Shin Min A, Sung Hoon, Henry Lau
- Director: Kim Hyung Suk
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Release year: 2015
Get ready for a heartwarming journey of self-discovery and love with Oh My Venus. So Ji Sub and Shin Min A's sizzling chemistry, coupled with the themes of body positivity and empowerment, make this drama a refreshing and uplifting watch.
10. Just Between Lovers
- Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Won Jin Ah, Lee Ki Woo, Kim Hye Jun
- Director: Kim Jin-won
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Release year: 2017
Just Between Lovers delicately explores the healing power of love amidst tragedy and loss. Lee Jun Ho and Won Jin Ah deliver nuanced performances that tug at the heartstrings, making this drama a poignant and unforgettable experience.
From mythical romances to heartwarming tales of healing and growth, these romantic K-dramas on Hulu offer a diverse range of love stories that will captivate viewers and leave them longing for more. As viewers immerse themselves in these captivating tales, they're sure to be swept away by the emotions, rooting for the characters' happiness and eagerly anticipating each romantic twist and turn.