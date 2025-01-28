Song Hye Kyo's Dark Nuns success: Fans start comparing with ex-husband Song Joong Ki's Bogotá's failure at Box Office

Song Hye Kyo's new occult film Dark Nuns, released on January 24 has been having a great run in the box office since its first day. It has been widely appreciated for the leads' acting prowess and well-built plot. On the other hand, Song Hye Kyo's ex-husband Song Joong Ki's Bogotá: City of the Lost, released a month earlier, could not make the desired impact on audiences.

With the two movies by two great actors having such a contrasting run in theatres, netizens can't help but wonder what might have been the cause. Song Hye Kyo's Dark Nuns recorded over 160,000 moviegoers on its opening day, which is quite an impressive number. With that, it became the South Korean movie with the highest day 1 collection. People and critics loved the intense performances of the cast, especially Song Hye Kyo's role as sister Junia. Jeon Yeo Beena also impressed as Sister Michaela. The two fight an evil spirit to free a boy named Hee Joon from its clutches.

While Dark Nuns has been basking on success, Song Joong Ki's Bogotá: City of the Lost can be said to be a box office failure. Released on December 31, the crime thriller movie struggled and managed to record just over 400,000 viewers in total since last month. Bogotá had a production budget of 12.5 billion KRW (8.7 million USD) but managed to record only slightly over 400,000 viewers in total. As opposed to a decent start, it could not maintain a similar run in the following days.

On its opening day, it recorded an audience of 100,000 viewers and secured the No. 2 spot in ticket reservations. However, later the number of moviegoers kept reducing, ultimately leading to the taking down of the film quietly. Regarding this, Song Joong Ki recently opened up saying that the current situation for the movie business in South Korea was not as great as earlier. However, fans pointed out how things were different for the Dark Nuns. It boasts good viewership till now and might cash on the ensuing Lunar New Year holiday.

