Song Joong Ki’s Bogotá: City Of The Lost’s OTT release date confirmed; hopes set for better response than in theaters

Song Joong Ki's Bogotá: City Of The Lost follows the story of individuals trying to survive in the unfamiliar terrain of Bogotá, Colombia. It was released in South Korean theaters on December 31 last year and is set for its OTT release soon. The release date and streaming platform for the movie have finally been revealed.

Bogotá was expected to be a chartbuster, owing to its talented cast, including Vincenzo's Song Joong Ki , A Killer Paradox's Lee Hee Joon, Asura: The City of Madness's Jo Hyun Chul, and Wedding Impossible's Kwon Hae Hyo. However, to their disappointment, the crime thriller failed to achieve the anticipated level of success. The actors even teared up during a promotional event while discussing how heartbreaking it was for them not to have made the desired impact on audiences.

Now, hopes are set on its OTT streaming profits. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to the movie, and it is set to premiere on February 4. With just a week left until Bogotá becomes available for online viewing, fans can't contain their excitement. Netflix K-Content shared the news through social media posts, including the film's trailer. Watch it here:

Song Joong Ki plays the lead character, Guk Hee, a young Korean man who moves to Bogotá after losing everything during the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. While he achieves success, it comes at a great cost. Guk Hee becomes entangled in the Colombian black market, acquiring wealth and power but risking everything for a shot at survival and success.

Kwon Hae Hyo portrays Sergeant Park, a pivotal character who plays an important role in Guk Hee’s journey. The supporting cast includes Park Ji Hwan as Sergeant Park’s nephew and Jo Hyun Chul as Jae Woong. Kim Jong Soo takes on the role of Guk Hee’s father, Geun Tae, while Lee Hee Joon plays Soo Young.

In addition to Bogotá: City of the Lost, Netflix is set to feature other exciting K-movies, such as When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Art of Sarah, and Melo Movie.

