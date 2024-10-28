Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee’s MY YOUTH: Seo Ji Hoon confirmed to join romance drama in tax accountant role

Seo Ji Hoon, best known for playing a complex character in the dark school thriller Revenge of Others, is gearing up for his next big role. As per the latest reports, he is confirmed to play a pivotal character in the upcoming romance drama MY YOUTH. He will be seen acting alongside Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee, who both are confirmed to lead the drama.

On October 28, Seo Ji Hoon’s agency Management KOO confirmed, “He will be starring in the upcoming drama My Youth.” Through his agency, the actor conveyed his thoughts and excitement about his role saying, “It’s truly an honor to be part of such a big project with such talented seniors. I’m learning and working hard every day to make sure I don’t cause any inconvenience.”

His agency also urged fans to pay attention to this drama as he promised to show a charming performance.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, Seo Ji Hoon will be embodying the role of Kim Seok Joo. Despite being born with a silver spoon, he has a rebellious side to his personality. He also feels lonely and incomplete at times. In the story, Kim Seok Joo is a charming and astute tax accountant who is difficult to approach.

MY YOUTH is a healing romance drama that will feature Song Joong Ki as Sun Woo Jae, who starts living a regular life later than most ordinary people. On the other hand, Chun Woo Hee, who recently showed her brilliant acting skills in The Atypical Family, will personify Sung Je Yeon. She is someone who needs to disrupt her beautiful first love for her own success. When these two characters, who once relied on each other during their darkest times, reunite 10 years later, a newfound romance unexpectedly blooms.

Aside from Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee, Seo Ji Hoon will also be seen alongside Lee Joo Myung. With this stellar cast ensemble, MY YOUTH is slated to premiere in 2025.

Seo Ji Hoon kickstarted his acting career with a role in 2016 drama Signal. In the following years, he continued to build his portfolio with more hits like School 2017, Revenge of Others, My Lovely Liar, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, and Tarot, among others.

