Song Joong Ki reveals Kim Ji Won introduced him to EFFECTIVE skincare tool that helped him; know more

Song Joong Ki, the popular South Korean actor has recently revealed his skincare regime that includes the Gua Sha tool. However, he revealed that the popular method was suggested by none other than Kim Ji Won. The K-drama star has started to use the tool every day on his face for healthy skin.

On December 27, 2024, the popular Harper's BAZAAR Korea publication released a new video featuring Song Joong Ki and Lee Hee Joon where they were asked to reveal what items they carry inside their bags. The duo participated in the interview to promote their upcoming movie Bogota: City of the Lost. During the segment, Song Joong Ki showcased a Gua Sha tool from his bag, which he uses regularly as part of his skincare routine.

Song Joong Ki shared that he initially wasn't familiar with the concept of Gua Sha, but his colleague Kim Ji Won, who works at the same company, recommended it to him. He explained that he started using it regularly, especially when heading to the office, and found it enjoyable as he began to understand its benefits. Now, he makes it a part of his morning routine, using the tool around his nose and forehead to help wake up.

Watch Bogota: City Of The Lost teaser

Directed by Kim Sung Je, Bogota: City Of The Lost is a crime thriller that follows the journey of Guk Hee, who moves to Bogotá, Colombia, after losing everything in the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. In the city, he becomes involved with Soo Young, a customs broker, and Sergeant Park, an influential figure in the local Korean community.

Song Joon Ki plays the leading role, Guk Hee, alongside Kim Jong Soo, who plays Guk Hee’s father, Geun Tae, and Lee Hee Joon as Soo Young. Kwon Hae Hyo portrays Sergeant Park, a key character who plays an important role in Guk Hee’s journey. The supporting cast also includes Park Ji Hwan as Sergeant Park’s nephew and Jo Hyun Chul as Jae Woong.

Bogota: City Of The Lost is set to premiere in theaters on December 31, 2024. Are you excited to watch the upcoming film?

