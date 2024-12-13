Bogota: City Of The Lost poster: Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Joon and more struggle for power; check out new stills

Bogota: City Of The Lost is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Song Joong Ki alongside Lee Hee Joon and more in the lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, a new poster of the film has been released, adding to the anticipation of fans. The plot of the show follows immigrants who move to Bogota as a last resort and make dangerous deals.

On December 13, 2024, the production team of the upcoming film Bogota: City Of The Lost released a new poster along with stills featuring the lead cast ahead of its premiere. The vividly portrays the intense struggles of individuals trying to survive in the unfamiliar terrain of Bogotá, Colombia. The sepia-toned visuals, evoking the warmth of a South American sunset, enhance the dramatic atmosphere, while the powerful presence of the main characters takes center stage. Accompanied by the thought-provoking tagline, ‘A life without hope, the opportunity was there,’ the poster features the characters’ piercing expressions.

Moreover, new stills have been released that depict complex relationships among the characters, blending camaraderie with tension. Guk Hee arrives in Bogotá seeking his last hope, struggling to gain Sergeant Park’s trust, who remains wary despite recognizing his perseverance.

Meanwhile, Soo Young, noticing Guk Hee’s determination, offers him a risky proposal, sparking curiosity about his hidden motives. As Sergeant Park and Soo Young navigate their own contrasting wariness, the suspenseful psychological battles and Guk Hee’s pivotal choices promise an intense, gripping narrative.

Advertisement

Song Joon Ki plays the leading role, Guk Hee alongside Kim Jong Soo, who plays Guk Hee’s father, Geun Tae, and Lee Hee Joon as Soo Young. Kwon Hae Hyo portrays Sergeant Park, a key character who plays an important role in Guk Hee’s journey. The supporting cast also includes Park Ji Hwan as Sergeant Park’s nephew and Jo Hyun Chul as Jae Woong.

Directed by Kim Sung Je, Bogota: City Of The Lost is a crime thriller that follows the journey of Guk Hee, who moves to Bogotá, Colombia, after losing everything in the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. In the city, he becomes involved with Soo Young, a customs broker, and Sergeant Park, an influential figure in the local Korean community.

Bogota: City Of The Lost is set to premiere in theaters on December 31, 2024. Are you excited to watch the upcoming film?

ALSO READ: Jini's Lamp finds home: Glimpse inside BTS’ Jin’s solo venture with celeb chef Baek Jong Won; PICS