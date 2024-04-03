Source Music denies LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha's relationship with male idol 6 years senior to her; Read statement

Amid swirling rumors of LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha's alleged romantic involvement with a male idol, Source Music, her agency, has issued a statement denying any such relationship. A weekly magazine initially reported on the supposed romance, but the agency maintains that the two individuals in question were merely friends.

LE SSERAFIM’s label denies Kazuha’s dating rumor

Source Music, the agency representing LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha, has issued a statement denying recent dating rumors involving the idol and a male counterpart. The speculation arose when a Japanese weekly magazine alleged that Kazuha was romantically involved with K, a member of HYBE's Japanese localization group &Team. The report claimed that the two had been friends for about a year before officially dating around the summer of 2022. However, Source Music refuted these claims, asserting that while Kazuha and K did share a meal together, it was merely as friends.

The controversy deepened when the magazine reported that Kazuha was in a relationship with a 186-cm-tall, unnamed idol six years senior to her. Despite detailing an alleged outing at a high-end restaurant in Tokyo, the absence of photographic evidence has led to skepticism regarding the authenticity of the claims. Moreover, given Kazuha's recent arrival in Korea in 2022 for her trainee activities, questions have been raised about how she could have known the purported idol before then.

More details about LE SSERAFIM’s latest activities

In February 2024, LE SSERAFIM, comprising five members: Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, captivated fans with the release of their highly anticipated third mini-album, EASY, accompanied by a visually stunning music video for its title track. The album, featuring five eclectic tracks, showcases the group's artistic growth, spanning genres from trap-infused beats in EASY to the electrifying hard rock vibes of Good Bones, the soulful melodies of Swan Song, the infectious groove of Smart, and the emotive vocals of We Got So Much.

Advertisement

Beyond their successful comeback, LE SSERAFIM has been actively engaging in a multitude of activities. These include an exhilarating comeback countdown live event on their official YouTube channel and a special showcase held at Hwajeong Gymnasium, which was globally streamed on Weverse and HYBE LABELS' YouTube. Moreover, the group has graced the screens of major network variety shows such as Amazing Saturday, Omniscient Interfering View, and Running Man, while also featuring in popular YouTube content like Mini Excuse and Hal Myung Soo.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM performs EASY at IU's H.E.R concert in Seoul, following NewJeans and RIIZE