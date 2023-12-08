Abhiram Daggubati ties the knot with Prathyusha in a tropical island wedding; FIRST photo out

Abhiram Daggubati and Prathyusha recently had a tropical island wedding, and the couple's first photo is finally out! The newlywed couple has returned to Hyderabad.

Rana Daggubati's younger brother, Abhiram Daggubati, tied the knot with Prathyusha on December 6 in a destination wedding on the tropical island of Sri Lanka. The Daggubati family members were seen leaving for Sri Lanka on December 5 from Hyderabad. Social media is abuzz with the first image of the newlyweds, Abhiram Daggubati, and Prathyusha, which is now viral.

In the picture, Abhiram Daggubati and Prathyusha are standing alongside the groom's father, Suresh Babu, and Abhiram’s mother, Lakshmi Daggubati. The couple had a traditional Telugu-style wedding, with Abhiram wearing traditional attire. The bride is adorned in a pink saree along with heavy jewelry. Reports suggest that the couple will be hosting a reception in Hyderabad.

For the unversed, the wedding in Sri Lanka saw the presence of Rana Daggubati and his wife, Miheeka Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, and Venkatesh Daggubati. As mentioned in the earlier article, Prathyusha comes from a non-film background, and the marriage is said to be arranged. The bride shares the same native place with the late D. Ramanaidu.

Check out the wedding photos of Abhiram Daggubati, and Prathyusha below

Newlyweds Abhiram Daggubati, and Prathyusha, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Rana Daggbati return to Hyderabad 

Early this morning, the recently wed couple Abhiram Daggubati and Prathyusha were papped at the airport as they returned to Hyderabad from their destination wedding. Along with them, Venkatesh and Rana were also seen papped at the airport. Both the actors looked dashing in their casual attires.

Check out the videos of Abhiram, Prathyusha, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Rana Daggubati papped at the airport below

Upcoming projects of Abhiram Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Rana Daggubati

Looking ahead to their future projects, Abhiram Daggubati, who is delving into film production, debuted as a hero in Teja's Ahimsa, which unfortunately did not fare well at the box office.

In the meantime, the Narappa actor is now preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Saindhav, his 75th film, scheduled for release on January 13, 2024. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Saindhav is a crime thriller that features Venkatesh Daggubati in a fiercely antagonistic role. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah. Santosh Narayanan is the music composer, and the film is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli.

Rana Daggubati has showcased his versatility across various genres. A supporter of quality content, he also owns a VFX company named Spirit Media Private Limited. Earlier this year, Rana officially announced his upcoming mythological film, Hiranyakashyap, during San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

