Is Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth ON? Director Nelson spills the beans on Jailer sequel

The Nelson-directed Jailer starring superstar Rajinikanth created a phenomenon in 2023. Although not a perfect film by any means, it succeeded in presenting Rajinikanth exactly the way fans wanted to see him. The response to the film resulted in a remarkable box office success, making Jailer one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of all time, only one behind Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

Since then, fans and film lovers in general have been asking for a sequel to Jailer, and not too long ago there were rumors that Rajinikanth will be collaborating with Nelson once again for Jailer 2. However, those rumors quickly fizzled away with neither of the parties revealing anything about a possible collaboration.

Nelson spills the beans about Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth

Now at a recent media event, director Nelson was asked a few questions about his upcoming projects. When asked if Jailer 2 can be expected in the future, Nelson replied “Currently I don’t know if that’s the next project or not. Wait for the announcement.”

Further in reply to the host’s question about his upcoming projects, Nelson replied that the script work is currently going on and that an official announcement can be expected in two months.

What is Nelson’s favorite scene from Jailer?

Speaking about his favorite shot from Jailer, Nelson revealed that the smoking shot in the climax of the film is his favorite scene. “Rajinikanth Sir said that he did not want to smoke unnecessarily but later he imagined it as a sequence and we all agreed that it would be a high theatrical moment,” he said.

Further adding on, Nelson said that the shot was inspired by Rajinikanth’s previous films like Baasha and Annamalai and that he tried to do some justice to those iconic scenes.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming projects

If these speculations are indeed true and Jailer 2 comes to fruition, Rajinikanth will have a busy 2024 ahead of him. The actor is currently shooting for his next film Vettaiyan with director T.J Gnanavel of Jai Bhim. The film is in its final leg of shooting and is expected to release sometime in 2024. Vettaiyan also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Amitabh Bachchan, and others in key roles.

Apart from that, Rajinikanth has also signed a film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj tentatively titled Thalaivar171, the shooting of which is expected to start soon.

