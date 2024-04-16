Is Rana Daggubati playing villain in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan? Details about his character, movie plot, and more

Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for his upcoming high-octane project titled Vettaiyan. The flick has already mounted enormous buzz on social media after the makers unveiled its first glimpse. The movie will also mark an epic collaboration between Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after their 1991 flick, Hum.

In a recent update, a rumor has surfaced about Rana Daggubati's character in the film and the basic theme of the Rajinikanth starrer.

Rana Daggubati to play antagonist in Vettaiyan: Report

A rumor has been doing rounds on the internet that Rana Daggubati will be playing the role of an antagonist who is a gadget enthusiast and misuses modern technology and its purpose by hacking and bugging devices and software.

It has been reported that the theme of Vettaiyan is based on the criminal activities that take place in the education system. Meanwhile, makers have not released any official confirmation about the same yet.

Meanwhile, we all know that director T J Gnanavel has a vision for his stories and always considers groundbreaking tales with such characters. If these speculations turn out to be true, then this is going to be another successful venture for the director, just like his first flick, Jai Bhim.

More about Vettaiyan

The creators of Thalaivar Rajinikanth's action-packed thriller Vettaiyan recently turned to social media site X to release a captivating poster for the upcoming film. The post's caption read, "The mark is too high. VETTAIYAN is slated to take over cinemas this October. Get ready to chase down the prey!”

The title was announced in December 2023, which coincided with Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday. Apart from Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the film has a stellar cast that includes Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, Rakshan, G.M. Sundar, and many others in crucial roles.

The project has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Watch Vettaiyan announcement

Thalaivar Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Apart from Vettaiyan, Superstar Rajinikanth has signed a project with Leo filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. According to the reports, the film will be a gangster drama featuring Rajinikanth in a role he has never acted in before.

According to early speculations, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been offered a role opposite Thalaivar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film, although the news has yet to be confirmed by the producers or their ensemble crew members.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will also work in Nelson Dilipkumar's film Hukum, a sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

