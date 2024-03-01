Sandeep Reddy Vanga DROPS a big update on Prabhas starrer Spirit

During the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen’s Gaami, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave an interesting update from Spirit, on popular demand. While the Animal director was lauding the team of Gaami for their efforts, the crowd at the event screamed for an update from Spirit.

In the concluding lines of his speech, Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed the crowd, sharing that the shooting of Spirit will start sometime during the end of 2024. This statement from the sensational director was met with hoots and cheers from the members at the event.

What we know about Spirit so far

Although it is too early to say anything about Spirit, what we do know from the grapevine is that Prabhas is set to play the role of an angry young cop. The film will be in Sandeep’s style, with no compromise on violence. Production designer Suresh Selvarajan had also revealed earlier that Prabhas’ Spirit will be much bigger and grander than Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The film will be bankrolled by Kabir Singh and Animal producer Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.

Prabhas’ upcoming projects

Prabhas has established himself as the face of Indian cinema, with his massive Pan-Indian projects. The future ahead looks exciting for the Baahubali actor, as his next project Kalki 2898 AD promises to be the next biggest thing from Indian cinema.

Kalki 2898 AD has been picking up momentum lately, with the hype around the film only growing stronger by the hour. Talking about Kalki 2898 AD recently, actor Rana Daggubati spoke about how he was jealous of Nag Aswin after visiting the sets of Kalki.

If the project in itself was not enough to excite you, the mindblowing star cast of Kalki is sure to make you get up from your seats. Kalki 2898 AD boasts a mammoth cast, comprising of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. Moreover, there have also been rumors that Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, and Mrunal are set to play cameo roles in the film.

Kalki 2898 AD has been written and directed by Nag Aswin and bankrolled by Aswani Dutt and Swapna Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 9th, 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam as well as other foreign languages.