PICS: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Triptii Dimri exude glam as they attend Karan Johar's party

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Mumbai, Karan Johar's residence turned into the ultimate hotspot as he threw an extravagant bash. The crème de la crème of Bollywood graced the event, flaunting their impeccable fashion sense. From dazzling gowns to dapper suits, let's uncover who made heads turn with their stunning looks at this star-studded soirée.

Bollywood celebs attend Karan Johar's party

At Karan Johar's glamorous bash, two power couples stole the spotlight effortlessly. Arjun Kapoor exuded suave charm in a sleek black shirt and trousers, perfectly complemented by Malaika Arora's dazzling presence in a shimmering green ensemble. Her dewy makeup and cascading hair added an extra touch of allure to her look, making heads turn wherever they went.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived in style, radiating casual yet undeniably chic vibes. As they smiled for the cameras while their car passed by the shutterbugs, their infectious happiness and fashionable attire captured everyone's attention.

Anil Kapoor radiated his signature jhakaas charm in a black ensemble, flashing his infectious smile for the cameras as they captured his every move. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor epitomized elegance in a stunning white dress, elevated by a chic brown cowboy hat that added a touch of Western flair to her ensemble.

Sara Ali Khan mesmerized onlookers with her ethereal beauty, donning a captivating off-white saree adorned with vibrant multicolored prints. Her choice of attire exuded timeless grace and sophistication, making her a vision to behold amidst the glitz and glamour of the evening.

Triptii Dimri, who is set to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, made a striking appearance at the party in a dazzling green attire that exuded both glamour and allure. With just the right balance of makeup, her emphasis on lips and eyes added a touch of resplendence to her overall look.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, soon-to-be parents, added an aura of grace and elegance to the event with their presence. Diana Penty exuded boss lady vibes in a sleek black ensemble, commanding attention with her confident demeanor.

Not to be missed were industry stalwarts Farah Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Rana Daggubati, who opted for comfortable yet incredibly stylish outfits. Their presence added a touch of refinement and class to the star-studded affair.

