Vettaiyan BIG Update: Rana Daggubati is ready to ‘fire it up’ as he begins filming for Rajinikanth starrer

Since the time of its announcement, Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel has been creating quite a buzz amongst fans and cinephiles around the country. The film, titled Vettaiyan, is slated to release later this year, with Rajinikanth essaying the role of a cop.

Earlier this year, videos surfaced online where Fahadh Faasil was seen filming with Rajinikanth on the project.

In the latest update, Telugu star Rana Daggubati has taken to his Instagram to reveal that he has joined the film’s sets, and will begin shooting today. The actor shared a selfie on his Instagram story, with the caption: “Day - 1 of filming!! Lets fire it up; #T170”

What we know about Vettaiyan so far

As mentioned earlier, Rajinikanth is set to portray a cop in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. Recently, a video of the actor reaching the shoot location in his police uniform went viral on social media as well. The video also showed fans gathered around to catch a glimpse of the actor. The last time the Jailer actor was seen in the role of a cop was in the 2020 film Darbar, helmed by AR Murugadoss.

Additionally, on the occasion of Rajinikanth’s 50th birthday, the makers of Vettaiyan released a small, 57-second teaser of the film, which showed Rajinikanth in all his style and swag. The teaser featured the actor carrying around a lathi, along with police-grade shoes, all of which added to the overall look of the character.

Cast and crew of Vettaiyan

The makers of the film have already revealed the star-studded cast and crew of the film via their social media. They shared monochromatic character posters as well. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in crucial roles.

Further, it was also revealed that the film has been bankrolled by K Subaskaran under the production banner of Lyca Productions and that Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film’s music. SR Kathir, who has previously worked with TJ Gnanavel in Jai Bhim cranks the camera for the film, while Philomin Raj has been roped in as the editor.

