Actress Tillotama Shome is ‘honoured’ to meet Mammootty; hails his ‘appetite for reinventing himself’

Megastar Mammootty is a name that needs no introduction. The actor has been an active part of the South Indian film industries for more than four decades now, and continues to entertain fans with exciting and experimental films.

The veteran actor is also known to be quite open to work with debutant filmmakers, and trying out a variety of roles, apart from just the commercial mass elements. He is also known to be quite curious about upcoming technology, and tries to stay updated with the advancements especially when it comes to film technology. Recently, actress Tillotama Shome hailed Mammootty for these qualities, as she met him at a literature fest in Kerala.

Tillotama Shome showers praise on Mammootty

Actress Tillotama Shome, known for films like Monsoon Weddings and Chintu ka birthday met Mammootty at a literature festival in Kerala. The actress took to social media to shower praise on the Kannur Squad actor’s quest for good cinema, and even shared pictures with him on her Instagram. Talking about the actor, Tillotama Shome wrote:

“It was such an honour to meet a man with such an appetite for reinventing himself, with a singular focus on giving back, the openness to work with young directors, the curiosity to understand cutting edge technology and above all the gracious warmth communicated through a few words. The legendary @mammootty”

Check out the post Tillotama Shome shared below:

On the professional front

Mammootty, who was last seen in a cameo role in Jayaram starrer Ozler, is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Bramayugam. The film, touted to be a horror thriller, is helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, and is all set to release on February 15th.

Advertisement

Apart from Mammootty, the film also features Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amanda Liz, and more in prominent roles. YNot Studios and Night Shift Studios bankroll the film, and the music has been composed by Christo Xavier. Shehnad Jalal cranks the film’s camera while Shafique Mohammed Ali takes care of the editing. It has also been revealed that the film is completely in black and white.

As for Tillotama Shome, the actress will next be seen in the Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Fable. The film has been helmed by Raam Reddy, and also features Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, Hiral Sidhu and more in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

ALSO READ: Mammootty's Bramayugam trailer: A bone-chilling sneak peek into horror