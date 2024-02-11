Mammootty's Bramayugam trailer: A bone-chilling sneak peek into horror

In a spine-chilling moment, Mammootty delivers a haunting line ‘This is Bramayugam, the worsened era of Kaliyugam’, followed by an unprecedented roar from the 72-year-old actor leaving an unforgettable impression.

Movie folks, prepare for a cinematic thrill as Malayalam cinema's latest gem, Bramayugam, takes center stage this month.In an event held in Abu Dhabi, the Bramayugam trailer, was released on Mammootty's presence, which quickly became the most popular on trending lists. Helmed by Bhoothakalam director Rahul Sadasivan, the trailer teases chilling visuals and an exceptional performance from Mammootty in an unfamiliar style, possibly hinting at a time loop narrative. Scheduled for release on the 15th, Bramayugam trailer has stirred excitement among audiences.

In Bramayugam, alongside Mammootty, you'll see Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan Achari. The trailer hints that Arjun Ashokan’s character is trapped in a strange place, welcomed by Mammootty's character to his mysterious mana or mansion, where magic and mystery abound. In the film's trailer, Director Rahul Sadasivan ingeniously uses the traditional game Pakida (dice) to introduce the time loop element, with Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan's characters portrayed as pawns in this intriguing setup. From what we gather in the trailer, Arjun Ashokan's performance in Bramayugam appears to be his career-defining moment, showcasing his potential for excellence like never before

The most striking feature of Bramayugam is its unique black and white cinematography, a rare sight in contemporary cinema. Cinematographer Shehnad Jalal's masterful visuals elevate the film to extraordinary heights. The trailer's impeccable sound quality further emphasizes the need to experience this cinematic marvel on a quality screen.

Brains behind Bramayugam

Rahul Sadasivan, the director and writer of Bramayugam, renowned for his previous work Bhoothakalam, distinguishes this film from typical jump-scare horror, presenting it as a captivating mystery drama. Adding depth to the narrative, acclaimed writer TD Ramakrishnan is crafting the dialogues, known for his popular novel works in Kerala. The enchanting original soundtrack by music director Christo Xavier has already become a hit, complementing the film's atmosphere. Produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, Bramayugam promises to be a cinematic experience like no other.

