Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's relationship timeline: Everything to know about the rumored lovebirds

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been making waves in the city for a while now. Following years of speculation about their relationship, recent reports suggest that the couple has secretly gotten married at Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana. It seems that they will soon announce their union on their social media accounts as well.

In recent years, the alleged pair has been seen together on numerous occasions, ranging from intimate dinners and social gatherings to wedding receptions, engagements, and even prestigious award shows. However, when did their relationship rumors actually start? Let’s find out!

The first meeting

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first met while filming for the 2021 film Maha Samudram. If reports are to be believed, they fell in love on the sets of the film, and have been inseparable ever since. In fact, they even made sure to spend quality time with each other during the film’s promotions and also traveled together in the same car during the promotions.

The rumored relationship

Although neither Aditi nor Siddharth officially confirmed their relationship, the rumors were rife on the internet. This was also because the duo were often spotted together on dates, at salons, weddings, audio launches or even just chilling together at home.

In fact, at the beginning of 2023, the rumored couple set the internet on fire, as they shared a video where they could be seen recreating the dance from the song Tum Tum from the 2021 film Enemy featuring Vishal in the lead. The video quickly went viral on social media, adding fuel to the already existing rumors around the relationship.

But that is not the only subtle hint that the actors dropped. On the occasion of Aditi Rao Hydari’s 37th birthday, on October 28th, 2023, Siddharth took to social media to share adorable pictures of the Hey Sinamika actress. He even wrote a poem for her in the caption, where he addressed her as his partner.

Furthermore, just a couple of months after the actress’ birthday, the duo took to social media yet again, this time to share a picture from their exotic vacation on New Year’s.

With constant relationship teases like these, it was just a matter of time before the rumored relationship turned out to be true. Needless to say, fans are still eagerly waiting for the day when Siddharth and Aditi will officially confirm their wedding.

